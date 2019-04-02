Country Club Hills (Ill.) Hillcrest sophomore quarterback prospect Robert Myles (6-foot-3 185 pounds) didn't see a ton of varsity reps last season for the Hawks and head coach Mo Weaver. Yet after getting to see Myles in person this past weekend playing for Legacy Sports at the annual Top Gun 7on7 tournament, add Myles name to the ever growing and impressive list of top 2021 quarterback names to watch. Get to know this latest name to watch here.

"I'm running track this spring along with playing 7on7 with Legacy," Myles said. "I also played basketball for my school this winter and I just like to compete and stay busy. We start our outdoor track season on Tuesday and I'm also working on my overall game this spring."

Myles recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I'm just a sophomore so I haven't really heard yet from very many schools. We always have college coaches in our school and I know that Coach Mo (Weaver) said a few schools have reached out to him about me lately. For now I'm just working on keeping my grades up along with just trying to get better everyday. Hopefully schools will take notice of myself and the rest of my teammates this coming season."

Myles also filled us in on what he's working on to improve his game this spring.

"Last season I played sophomore level until the state playoffs and I got called up to varsity. We were able to blow out some teams early in the state playoffs and I was able to get a lot of reps because of that on varsity. I've been working on my release along with getting better at making good reads at the line of scrimmage. I'm also just trying to improve everything including my overall technique. I feel that my strengths are that I can make big plays with my feet and my arm. I also try to be a strong leader on and off the field for my team and I want to become an even better leader next season."



So does Myles have a dream school?

"My dream has always been to just get into college and play football at the highest level possible. I like a lot of different teams and I really just don't have one dream school. Playing football in college is my dream."