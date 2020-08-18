EdgyTim - Watch List: QB Vince Meschi

Bolingbrook (Ill.) senior quarterback prospect Vince Meschi (6-foot-2, 190 pounds) has been a very familiar face on the recruiting trail over the past handful of years, Meschi, who transferred to Bolingbrook from Batavia after the fall semester last year is a name to watch in the Class of 2021. Meschi checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"Seeing the IHSA cancel football in the fall was not a surprise at all," Meschi said. "I'm just happy that we still have a chance at having a season this spring. It's been frustrating but then so has my journey. I have 7 games now to show everyone what I can do and I'm going to be ready for my chance."

Meschi has settled in well at Bolingbrook and is excited about his team this fall.

"Everything has been great at Bolingbrook for me so far and I'm fitting in well. I knew some of these guys at Bolingbrook ever since I played with the Naperville Patriots so it was good to start a new school with some familiar faces. We are starting the school year on August 26th and we will be all online learning for now. I'm hoping we will eventually be back into school in person."



Meschi recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I've been offered a few roster spots from North Park (D3) and also Milliken (D3). I've also been in touch with the coaches from Missouri Western, St. Thomas and also the University of Indianapolis. The college coaches all like me but they also want to see some of my early season video. The biggest issue they have is they just want to see me get it done on the field consistently. I was able to see limited playing time at Batavia so I'm excited and ready to have a chance to really put together some good game video this spring."



So what has Meschi been focused on improving his off season?

"I've been really working on getting a strong connection with my receivers. We go out and throw 5 days a week and it's really starting to come together this summer. We also have a new offensive coordinator this year and I'm learning the playbook and getting more comfortable in the offense."

Meschi also filled us in on what part of his overall game he consider a strength.

"I try to be a leader and that I embrace that role even last season when I wasn't the starter. I take great pride in always trying to help my teammates in anyway I can. I also just love practicing and preparing for a game each week."