Watch List: QB Wyatt Bohm

Mahomet Seymour junior quarterback prospect Wyatt Bohm (6-foot-4, 190 pounds) had a monster junior season for the Bulldogs this past fall. Bohm, who threw for 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns while being named as a Class 5A IHSFCA All State player checks in and get to know this latest name on the rise in the Class of 2023 here.

"The season didn't end the way we wanted it to end but it was still a good year," Bohm said. "We made it to the quarterfinal round and we had a good run."

Bohm was asked to grade his on the field performance from this past year.

"I would give myself a grade of say an A-. I was pretty happy about how I was able to jump right into the offense right away. We had a great group of offensive linemen and receivers who made things so much easier on me, especially early in the season. This was my first season playing on the varsity and I was nervous in Week 1, but once I got out there things settled down."

Bohm, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) also filled us in on what part of his overall game needs to improve this off season.

"I definitely need to work on my overall mobility and just be able to have better ability to escape pressure. I also need to improve my overall footwork."

Bohm, who was also named as an All State Academic filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I have had a few college coaches in school. Illinois has been in school along with a few smaller schools. I've also been getting more and more follows on Twitter from some different coaches and programs. I would say my dream school would be Illinois, and pretty much everyone who lives in my area are big Illinois fans. My grandpa was a huge Michigan fan and I'm pretty much a fan of any of the Big Ten schools."



