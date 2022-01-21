Watch List: RB Brian Stanton

Plainfield (Ill.) South junior running back prospect Brian Stanton (5-foot-10, 185 pounds) has been an impact performer for the Cougars and head coach Bill Bicker since his sophomore season on the varsity level. Stanton has also started to draw some recruiting interest this winter. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2023 here.

"My recruiting so far seems to be going pretty good," Stanton said. "I've been sending out my junior film to several schools and the feedback from some of the college coaches has been good. I've started to hear from more schools lately."

Stanton filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been in touch with the coaches from Illinois, Miami of Ohio, NIU along with Bowling Green plus some smaller schools. The coaches have said they liked my junior film and they said to keep working on my game and that they would be back in school this spring to watch a workout. I was able to go to a game day visit back in the fall to NIU and that was a good visit and experience."

Does Stanton have any upcoming Junior Day visit plans?

"I went to NIU already for a junior day visit and I'm also planning to get out to visit Miami of Ohio sometime soon for a visit. I'm running track this winter and spring so it will make things harder to get out to make visits on the weekends."

Stanton was asked to grade his junior season on the field performance.

"I would give myself a B+ from last season. I know I could have done better and I know I can be a better leader for my team. I felt good about how I was able to get the hard after the first tackle. I also take pride in being able to finish games strong in the 4th quarter and I'm the type of running back that gets stronger with each carry. I'm working to improve my speed and get faster this winter and I'm back in the weight room with my teammates getting stronger."

So what should college coaches know about Brian Stanton and his game this winter?

"I take pride in my work ethic and I work hard and go from sport to sport and just get after it. I'm always motivated to get better every day."



