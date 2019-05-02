Elmhurst (Ill.) Immaculate Conception junior running back prospect Kyle Franklin (5-foot-9, 175 pounds) has helped lead the Knights to back to back IHSA State football titles and is already one of the state's top running backs. Get to know Kyle Franklin here in the growing Class of 2021 here.

"This spring I'm running track for my school along with lifting with my team for football," Franklin said. "I know that a few college coaches have been in school but I stay more focused on school and just getting better this spring."

Franklin, who has been a varsity starter for the Knights since his freshman season discussed how his game has developed since last season.

"I feel I really matured on and off the field last year compared to my freshman year in a lot of ways. I tried to step up last season as more of a leader even though I was just a sophomore. The Saunders twins (Khali and Khalil) really made me become more vocal and more of a leader, They would get in my ear and showed me how to become a better leader for the team. This coming season we are all going to need to step up because we graduate such a great senior class. I'm now trying to be a much better leader this spring and the team has been working really hard this winter and spring."

So which schools have shown early interest in Franklin?

"I've had some contact with the coaches from Illinois, Northwestern, Michigan and Cincinnati along with some schools at different levels. It's difficult at times because schools can't talk to me yet but those coaches have been in school over the past year or so."

So what has Franklin been working on to improve his game this off season?

"I definitely want to improve my overall field vision and just reading the field better. I also want to just continue to gain a better understanding of the game and my responsibilities. "

Does Franklin have a dream school?

"My dream school would be Michigan. My Dad grew up in Detroit and it's always been about the Wolverines for us."