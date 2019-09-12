Homewood (Ill.) Flossmoor junior running back prospect Sean Allen (5-foot-9, 170 pounds) has been a big part of the Vikings (2-0) strong start so far in 2019. Allen, who last Friday ran for 280 yards and 4 touchdowns against Penn (Indiana)checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"It's been a lot of fun so far this season," Allen said. "I run behind a great offensive line and we are just playing well so far. We play Andrew on Friday and I'm excited to go out and try to help us win again this week."

Allen has also been starting to draw recruiting interest this season.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Cincinnati, Iowa, Boston College and Eastern Illinois. The feedback has been pretty positive from the college coaches. They said they like my early season video and they have all said they will be in school soon. The coaches have also asked me about my grades and how my season has been going, things like that and they want me to stay in contact with them."

Does Allen have any college game day visits planned?

"Yes I'm going to visit NIU on October 5th. I'm also looking into getting out to Cincinnati for a game day visit soon."

Allen, who saw limited varsity action last season as a sophomore discussed making his first varsity starter a few weeks ago.

"It felt great to make my first start in Week 1. I was a little nervous at first but once the game started I settled down and just played ball. It wasn't too overwhelming at all but I was just excited. I wanted to go out and do great for my team."

Allen also filled us in on what he focused on this off season to improve his overall game.

"I just worked hard on improving my overall skill set. I've gotten faster and I worked hard on my speed plus I lifted a lot this off season and added more strength and good weight. I lifted year round this past year and it really started to pay off."