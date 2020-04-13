Mundelein (Ill.) Carmel junior running back recruit Syona Usma-Harper (6-foot-0, 200 pounds) was able to add his first offer recently from D2 national power Minnesota State. Get to know this latest name to watch in a strong running back position in the Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois here.

"The offer from Minnesota State (D2) pretty much came out of nowhere," Usma-Harper said. "It's exciting to pick up my first offer and hopefully more offers will hopefully follow soon. "

Usma-Harper discusses his thoughts on adding his first offer from Minnesota State.

"I know that Minnesota State played in the D2 National Title game last year. Outside of that I'll need to do some research on the school and the football program. They started to follow me on Twitter a week or two ago and the first contact I had with them was when they DM'ed me and asked me to call them back."

Usma-Harper has also been in contact with several college coaches this early spring.

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Northwestern, Michigan State, Yale, Cornell, Minnesota Duluth, Sioux Falls plus Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. I was able to make visits so far to NIU for a junior day event. I also visited Northwestern and Michigan State for gamer day visits last season. I also had a spring practice visit planned for Northwestern but that was cancelled."

So how has life changed for Usma-Haper under the current Coronavirus pandemic?

"We are on an E Learning system for school and it's been a mix of Google classroom along with some classes on Zoom. It's not too bad but I miss being in class and miss being in schools. Workout wise I've been just running and also doing a lot of body weight workouts and trying to stay in shape. I've been trying to stay busy working out and then playing some video games."

Syona Usma-Harper has a scholarship offer from Minnesota State.



