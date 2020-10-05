EdgyTim - Watch List: S Noah Taylor

Lemont (Ill.) junior safety prospect Noah Taylor (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) has been impressive this fall at various camp and showcase events. Taylor, who played at the sophomore level in 2019for the Indians looked anything but inexperienced this fall. Get to know this latest name to watch from the Class of 2023 here.

"The different camps have been a lot of fun," Taylor said. "I've been just trying to get out and compete as much as I can. Since all of the summer camps got cancelled I've been getting as much work as I can and just trying to stay busy and improve my game."

Taylor, who played on the sophomore level in 2019 at outside linebacker and defensive end has been focused on making the transition to the secondary this summer and fall.

"I played at outside linebacker and defensive end last season at the sophomore level and we went 9-0, then I got called up to the varsity level for the playoffs. This will be my first year playing defensive back so I've been working hard at making the transition. I've been playing with Boom Midwest and just getting to work out with and against a lot of the top players in the state has been a big help. I've been really focused on just improving my entire game, but my footwork has been a big area of focus for me to improve this fall."

Taylor, like the rest of the State of Illinois is still adjusting to no fall football.

"I've been thinking about not playing football this fall. I try to not think about it but it's pretty hard not to focus on it. I've been just working out and training with my teammates and going out to the fields near my house on our own to get more work in, We also have done Zoom workouts during the pandemic and just trying to stay busy and get better."

Taylor is also looking forward to getting back into the school building this coming week.

"We have been all remote learning but we are starting to make the move back into the building. We will be going back to school with 20 percent of the students in the building at one time. It will be good to just get back into school and see some of my friends along with having classes again in school."

So does Taylor have a dream school?

"My family have always been big Notre Dame fans. We always watch Notre Dame on TV and we've also been to a few games in person."



