Crete (Ill.) Monee sophomore offensive guard prospect Saveyon Henderson (6-foot-5, 290 pounds) is another name to watch in the growing Class of 2021 in the State of Illinois. Henderson, who was a full time starter for the Class 6A state runner up Warriors in 2018 checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news here.

"I've been just working on my overall game and fundamentals this off-season," Henderson said. "I go and work with Coach Sabo at Fist each Sunday along with lifting and training with my team. I've been a big improvement in my game since I've been working with Coach Sabo and I feel good about my progress so far."

Henderson recapped his latest recruiting news.

"I really haven't heard from too many schools yet. I'm only a sophomore so I know that the colleges are limited when they can contact young guys. I know that our school always seems to have a lot of college coaches in school so hopefully more colleges will take notice of me."

Henderson also looked back at his 2018 sophomore season that took him to the Class 6A state title game.

"We had a really fun season last year. It wasn't easy and we worked our butts off but it was a good run. Last season was an adjustment early on and I relied on my teammates and they really helped me thought the season. Guys like Deion harry and several others took me under their wing. The overall speed of the game and the intensity level was an early adjustment but after that first game it all felt more comfortable. We learned how to push ourselves last year and also became a family and went as far as we could."

So what has Henderson been working on this spring to improve his game?

"I'm really trying to be a better leader especially for the younger guys in the program. We've been getting more freshmen into the weight room this winter and I'm working hard on making them feel comfortable."

So does Henderson have a dream school?

"I've always liked Clemson, Ohio State and also Michigan. But I would say that Ohio State is my dream school. When I turned 15 my Mom bought me an Ohio State shirt and I wear it proudly."