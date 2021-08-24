Watch List: TE Grant Stec

Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs sophomore tight end prospect Grant Stec (6-foot-6, 220 pounds) was able to start as a freshman for the Golden Eagles during his spring IHSA football season. Stec checks in and recaps his upcoming fall season and more and get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2024 here.

"We have been back in school now for a few weeks and everything has been going pretty well," Stec said. "The first day of being back in school I felt like a freshman all over again. We went to school remotely last year so I really had no idea where I was going at times. It took me some extra times to find my classes but otherwise it feels good to be back inside school taking classes again."

Stec, a three sport athlete (football/basketball/track) filled us in on how practices are going for his upcoming season, which begins this Friday.

"This week so far it's been tough in practices because of the heat and humidity but we are getting thought it. The team is looking good in practices and I feel we will be pretty good this season. Everyone in the team is just excited and ready to go on Friday. I can't wait to play on Friday and I'm not nervous at all, I'm just more excited to start the season."

Was Stec able to camp anywhere earlier this summer?

"I only went to one camp and that was at Northwestern. The camp at Northwestern went really good and I was the only 2024 tight end at the camp. I was able to learn a lot from Northwestern's tight end coach (Bob Heffner) including working more on my overall technique and getting a lot of reps in one on ones."

So what part of his game has Stec been working to improve this summer?

"I worked hard on just improving my overall blocking along with my route running. We don't throw the football a ton in our offense so blocking is a big part of my responsibilities. I've also been just trying to run better routes and also just focus on improving my overall fundamentals. I feel good and I've made some improvements this summer."

Does Stec, who is also a strong student in the classroom have a dream school?

"Early on went I was a little kid it was Notre Dame. My Dad's cousins who we call uncles both went to Notre Dame so we always rooted for the Fighting Irish. Now that I'm getting older my dream is to play in the NFL so just getting to play for a good D1 program and also get playing time would be a dream school for me. I'd also love to play somewhere warm.".



