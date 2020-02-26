Chicago (Ill.) Payton Prep sophomore tight end prospect Henry Boyer (6-foot-6, 235 pounds) has been a varsity starter for the Grizzlies since his freshman season. Boyer, who played tight end and defensive end last season is no question a name to watch in the Class of 2022. .

"I'm just training and focusing on lifting and working on my speed," Boyer said. "I also play baseball for my school, in the spring and I'm also getting ready for my baseball season. We start with tryouts next week."

Boyer has been in contact with a handful of college coaches this winter.

"We saw some different college coaches in school back in January. I've been in touch with the coaches from NIU, Holy Cross and Maryland. I've also been getting a lot of follows from coaches on Twitter. I'm being followed b y the coaches at Kansas State, Princeton, North Dakota, Memphis, UNLV, Penn, Columbia, South Dakota, Harvard and Old Dominion. I also camped last summer at Northwestern and that was the only camp I've been to besides your (EDGYTIM) Underclassmen Showcase in January."

So what part of his overall game does Boyer want to improve this off season?

"I definitely need to get stronger along with improving my speed and explosiveness. I'm also just looking to increase my overall mobility this winter and adding more good weight."

Boyer also discussed his overall 2019 season.

"I was slowed at the beginning of the year because of an injury but by the time I got to around Week 4 I felt comfortable. I also played both tight end and defensive end last season and I felt pretty good overall about how I performed. We graduated some key seniors from last year but we also bring back some great players and I'm excited for next season."

Does Boyer have a dream school?

"I'd say Northwestern would be my dream school. They just offer great academics and I also love that it's close to home. They have a great environment and overall I had an awesome camp experience and visit last summer."



