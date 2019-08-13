Bartlett (Ill.) junior tight end/inside linebacker prospect Alec Palella (6-foot-4, 225 pounds) has been impressive this summer at various camps and Palella was able to get his 2019 junior season kicked off on Monday. Get to know this latest name to watch in the growing Class of 2021 here.

"Our team had a really good summer," Palella said. "We have definitely improved and we have been looking good this summer. We have a lot of experience back this year and everyone is really excited for the season."

Palella recapped his busy summer college camp travels and latest recruiting news here.

"I camped this summer at Illinois along with camping at North Central College for all three days this summer. The feedback from the college coaches was positive. They said that they want me to keep working and stay in touch with them. They also said they want to see my junior video this season as well."

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Illinois, Wyoming, Iowa, Iowa State, Ball State, SIU, Virginia Tech and also Northwestern. I'm hoping to stay in touch with those coaches this summer and this season and I'm hoping that I'll be able to go see some college games this fall."

Palella, who is a three sport athlete (football/basketball/baseball) at Bartlett discussed what he worked on to improve his overall game this past off season.

"I worked a lot on improving my overall speed with JR (Nilkos) Acceleration and getting faster was my big focus. I would say that I try hard to be a leader for my team. I feel some of my strengths include my blocking. I'm a pretty strong blocker and I use good technique and get the job done. I also work hard on every play and go 100 percent at all times."

So does Palella have a dream school?

"I grew up just always loving North Carolina sports. My older brother went to Illinois and Illinois is another school I've always followed."

