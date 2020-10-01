EdgyTim - Watch List: TE Mack O'Halloran

Downers Grove (Ill.) South junior tight end prospect Mack O'Halloran (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) was one of several underclassmen names who had an impressive showing at the recently held EDGYTIM EFT Sunday Showcase Series. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 2023 here.

"I had a great time at the camp," O'Halloran said. "It was really my first ever type of showcase camp and it was fun and it was a great experience."

O'Halloran, who played on the sophomore level for the Mustangs in 2019 is preparing for a new position this coming season at the varsity level.

"I started as a freshman on the sophomore level at inside and outside linebacker. Last season I played at the same position but for next season I'm going to be playing tight end and also linebacker. I've been working hard on improving my overall agility and route running this off season. I've been also just training and lifting more on my own and getting in as much extra work and training as I can."

O'Halloran has also started his team contact day camps this week.

"We started out team camps this week and we will be having team practices on Monday and Wednesday. I thought it was fun just to get back on the field with the team and get some work in. Everyone really was sharp on Monday and working hard."

Like the rest of the State of Illinois, O'Halloran is dealing with no football this fall.

"Just not having any football this fall is tough. Not playing on Friday nights is just strange but I've been able to just find ways to get past it and deal with it. Just staying in touch with my teammates and getting to workout and get back to practice helps. It's a good distraction."



So does O'Halloran have a dream school?

"Wisconsin has always been a big school for me. I have family members who went to Wisconsin and I've always been a big fan."



