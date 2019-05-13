Hinsdale (Ill.) Central junior wide receiver prospect Braden Contreras (6-foot-1, 165 pounds) had a very strong 2018 junior season for the Red Devils and Contreras has also been impressive at various events this off -season. Contreras is no question a name to watch and get to k ow him better here.

"My recruiting has been going well," Contreras said. "We have been seeing a lot of college coaches in school this spring and it's been pretty exciting for all of us on the team."

Contreras filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've had contact with the coaches from North Dakota, Colgate along with a few other smaller schools this spring. The feedback from all of the coaches has been positive. All of the coaches said they liked my junior video and that they all want to see me at a camp this summer."

Contreras has also started to put together his upcoming summer college camp plans.

"I know for sure that I'm going to the Northwestern Showcase camp along with the Lindenwood mega camp. I'm sure I'll add a few more camps for this summer once we get closer to the end of the spring evaluation period."

Contreras filled us in on what part of his game he focused on improving this off season.

"My goal was to improve my overall speed and to get out of my breaks quicker. I'm also working hard on my overall route running and I'm just focused on improving all of my fundamentals. I feel that some of my strengths in my game includes winning the 50-50 jump balls and I'm also good at getting out of press coverage and staying on my route."

Does Contreras have a dream school?

"I like Illinois and I've always been a Big 10 conference fan. I'm just looking to play at the highest level I can and hopefully also stay a bit closer to home."