EdgyTim - Watch List: WR KeShon Singleton

Springfield (Ill.) Sacred Heart Griffin sophomore wide receiver recruit Keshon Singleton (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) made an impact at the varsity level for the Cyclones and Hall of Fame head coach Ken Leonard in 2019. Singleton, who also has been impressive this fall at recently held showcase events checks in and recaps his latest recruiting news and more here.

"I've been staying very busy this fall even if we don't have football season," Singleton said. "I'm juggling both football and basketball team camps along with school work. We have been in school full time the entire school year and it's definitely different but we have been making it work."

Singleton reflected back on his 2019 season and his experience at the varsity level.

"I knew I would be playing at the varsity level at the beginning of the summer, but I didn't start right away. I was able to get into some games and played a bit. I got my first start against Rochester in the state playoff game. I found out that Monday before the game I was starting and I was definitely nervous. It took a few plays for me to feel more comfortable but after that I settled down and started playing."



So what has Singleton been focused on improving in his game this off season?

"I've been working hard on getting stronger and adding more good size and weight. I'm also working on just being faster and running better overall routes. I also want to work on becoming a better leader for my teammates, especially the younger guys."

Singleton has been dealing with no fall football this season and has been focused on his spring football season.

"Personally I'm ok with no football this fall now but you can't help but think about it from time to time. I've been just trying to stay busy and manage my time. We really all looked forward to the football season because we have a lot of guys back from last year. Everyone has been just working hard and we will be ready for sporing football."

Does Singleton have a dream school?

"I would say that any of the local schools like Illinois and Purdue would be my dream school. I also always like watching Oregon when I started to better understand football as a kid."