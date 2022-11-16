Normal (Ill.) West junior wide receiver/safety prospect Gavin Camp (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) had a very solid junior season for the Wildcats and head coach Nathan Fincham. Camp checks in and breaks down his junior season, latest recruiting news and more. Get to know this latest name to watch in the Class of 20-24 here.

"We had a pretty good season but running into East St. Louis was a really tough matchup in the state playoffs," Camp said. "I'm in basketball season now and I went right from football season to basketball season."

Camp, who is the younger brother for former Normal West and current South Dakota QB Carson Camp filled us in on his latest recruiting news.

"I've been getting some college coaches following on Twitter but for now I haven't heard from a ton of schools. I'm just starting to get my season highlight video out to the coaches so I'm hoping to get some feedback from them soon. North Dakota State has been on touch along with getting follows from the coaches at South Dakota, NDSU along with some smaller level schools like Wisconsin Whitewater."

Camp who was named as an all conference player this season recapped his 2022 season.

"I ended up playing a lot of wide receiver, safety and I also got some reps at running back. I caught 37 passes for 502 yards along with rushing for 201 yards. I also ended up getting 5 interceptions on defense. I'm going to work hard this off season on improving my overall speed. I want to make better cuts and just have better overall agility and make people miss."

Has Camp talked about the recruiting process or gotten any advice from his older brother Carson Camp?

"We talk just about every day and we talk a lot about it. His advice has been for me to just be patient with it and just focus on my game and keep getting better and the attention and offers will come."

So what do college coaches need to know about what Camp can bring to its football program?

"I have a very good work ethic and I go 100 percent in both the class room and on the football field."