EdgyTim - Watch List: WR/TE Erik Rimas

{{ timeAgo('2021-05-03 10:01:36 -0500') }}

Watch List: WR/TE Erik Rimas

Vernon Hills (Ill.) junior tight end prospect Erik Rimas (6-foot-5, 220 pounds) had a strong junior season for the Cougars (5-0) this spring. Rimas checks in and recaps his overall performance along with updating his latest recruiting news, summer plans and more in this recruiting update.

"We ended up going 5-0 on the season ," Rimas said. "It was a really successful season for the team and I just wish we could have played more games this spring. At least we got 5 games in and it let the seniors go out playing on the field."

Rimas, who also plays basketball for Vernon Hills recaps his latest recruiting news so far this spring.

"I've been in touch with some college coaches including the coaches from St. Thomas, Sioux Falls along with North Dakota State and a handful of follows from other schools. I've been getting some camp invitations for this summer and I'm planning to go to camps this summer. I'm sure I'll end up going to Northwestern for a camp along with a few others."

So how did Rimas perform overall on the field this spring spring?

"We ran the football a lot this season so I didn't get a lot of catches on offense, but I also was able to get a lot more playing time on defense. I played defensive end and I felt good abut how I raised my game on defense. I tried to do whatever I could this past season to help us win games. I'm going to work on improving my quickness along with adding a bit more weight and strength. I also want to improve my speed and route running and I definitely want to become more explosive for the fall."

Rimas is planning to stay busy this summer juggling both football and basketball.

"I'm going to play summer basketball with my school team along with working out and getting ready for football season. I'm looking forward to getting out to some college camps this summer and just learning more about colleges."

Does Rimas have a dream school?

"Northwestern would be my dream school. I've been a big Northwestern fan since I was a little kid. My Mom's client had Northwestern season tickets so we had access to those tickets and we've been to plenty of Northwestern games over the years."


