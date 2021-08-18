Watch List: WR/TE Nick True

Algonquin (Ill.) Jacobs junior wide receiver prospect Nick True (6-foot-5, 190 pounds) is already back in school this summer and is also gearing up for a busy upcoming fall football season in just 9 days. True is a name to watch for the Jacobs Golden Eagles this fall and get to know this latest name to watch here.

"We started back to school last Thursday," True said. "I'm just excited to be back in school and excited for the season. Last year I ended up going into school half the time and then did remote learning the other half. It's great to be back in school full time this year."

True also filled us in on his summer camps and latest recruiting news.

"I went to NIU for a camp this summer and it was my first ever college camp. The NIU camp I thought went pretty well for it being my first ever camp. I worked out at NIU at wide receiver and some schools like me at receiver and some feel I'm more of a tight end. I was able to go and compete against some strong players at the NIU camp and I was able to talk with the NIU coaches at the camp. I've also been getting follows and looks this summer from Illinois State, Miami of Ohio and also Illinois. I'm hoping to get back out and go to some college games this fall."

So how will True's game be different this fall compared to his spring season?

"I'm going to be playing on both sides of the football this season so that's going to be different for sure. I'm also just a more experienced player now. I've worked hard to add more good size and weight and I've also worked on just improving my route running and fundamentals. I've also worked hard on my hands and getting my hands stronger."

Does True have any personal goals for the upcoming football season?

"My personal goals are to become an all conference and all state player this season. I also want to catch as many passes and add as many yards as I can to help the team win games."

