EdgyTim - Watch List: WR Toriano Tate

DeKalb (Ill.) junior wide receiver prospect Toriano Tate (6-foot-1, 195 pounds) was able to just play four games in 2019 for the Barbs, but Tate made a strong impression in those games and is a name on the rise in the Class of 2022 in the State of Illinois.

"We are finishing up team camp this week," Tate said. "It's been good to just get back and competing and doing some team 7on7. It was just good to be back out on the field and working with my team."

Toriano, who also runs track at DeKalb recapped his latest football recruiting news.

"I've been in contact with some different coaches including a lot of MAC schools. I've been in contact with the coaches from NIU, Miami of Ohio, Ball State, Bowling Green, Central Michigan along with North Dakota and North Dakota State. I also have been in touch with the Wisconsin wide receiver coach and we talked over the phone and we had a good discussion. The college coaches just want to get to know me better and they also want me to stay in contact with them."

Toriano also reflected on not having a fall football season here in the State of Illinois.

"I was pretty sad when they (IHSA) moved the football season to the spring. This year was going to be my breakout season and a year where I was going to try hard to get my name out there. We also have a great team coming back and everyone was excited for the season. It's time for us to keep working now and just keep getting better."

So what has Tate been working on this off season to improve his overall game?

"I've been working on everything to be honest. I'm focused on improving my footwork along with just getting bigger and stronger. I'm also working hard on improving my hands as well.My winter plans are just to keep working out and trying to become faster and more explosive."

Does Tate have a dream school?

"I'm a big fan of The Ohio State University. My older brother was always into Ohio State and he got me into them as well."

