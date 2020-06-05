Watch List: WR Trell Harris
Lagrange (Ill.) Lyons Township junior wide receiver prospect Trell Harris (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) has already been drawing recruiting attention this summer from several different Power 5 and FBS lev...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news