EdgyTim - Watch List: WR Trey Johnson

Frankfort (Ill.) Lincoln Way East junior wide receiver recruit Trey Johnson (6-foot-0, 180 pounds) is yet another top notch talent to watch for the upcoming spring IHSA football season which is slated to kickoff on March 19th. Johnson, the younger brother of Lincoln Way East 2021 RB Jamal Johnson (Bowling Green commitment) is a name you need to know from the Class of 2022.

"For a long time I really didn't think we would have a season," Johnson said. "When the IHSA came out with the announcement that spring football was happening it went from no hope to just being grateful and thankful that we have a chance at a spring season."

Johnson looked back and filled us in on his 2019 sophomore season.

"I was on the varsity scout team in practices and then I would play in the JV games. I also got a varsity playoff call up which was a great experience. I played mainly wide receiver but our quarterback got hurt and I started some games at quarterback. On the varsity I'm playing some receiver and also some slot. I just try to be as versatile as I can and I'll play anywhere I'm needed. I would say that the overall speed of the game on the varsity level was the hardest part I needed to get used to and I felt like I was able to get a good taste of it in 2019."

Has any college started to reach out to Johnson this winter?

"I've been in contact with the coaches from Miami of Ohio, NIU and also St. Thomas so far. I've also been getting follows from the coaches at North Dakota State. Those coaches all want me to stay in touch with them and they also want to see some of my early season video this spring."

Johnson has a good example to follow at home in his older brother Jamal who is signed to Bowling Green.

"Jamal has been giving me good advice when it comes to just showing me things I need to know to improve my game. We played together on the youth league level and I'm hoping to play with him again this spring. Jamal has also been talking to me about recruiting and letting me know what I need to be looking for in a school."

So how has Johnson's game improved from his 2019 season?

"I've been working on just being a better leader for my team. I'm definitely stronger and faster now and I also feel I'm a smarter football player."

