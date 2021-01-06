EdgyTim - Watch Live: EDGYLive Stream Show Wednesday 6:30PMCST

Join us every Wednesday night starting at 6:30PMCST for the EDGYLive Stream Show. Each week EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim OHalloran along with the Coach Joe Rodeghero and WJOL's play by play voice Dave "Dewey" Dwyer will talk IHSA football issues and much more each week. You can also take part in the show and submit your questions all show long. Just watch and join the live online chat and ask your questions.

Joining us LIVE this Wednesday night will be Bolingbrook head coach John Ivlow along with Providence Catholic HC Mark Coglianese. Ivlow will discuss everything Raiders football including the tremendous amount of kids who have played in bowl games this season including Ohio State LB Tuf Borland. Coach Cogs will also discuss his program's success stories including former Celtic WR Miles Boykin in the upcoming NFL playoffs and much more.