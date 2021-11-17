Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview

2021 Fall WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen and Watch Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 20th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST.

WJOL's Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

Tonight's Guest List?

Wilmington HC Jeff Reents

Lockport HC George Czart

Richmond Burton HC Mike Noll

State Farm Agent Kevin Molloy

Plus your calls are always welcomed 815-254-7300

2021 Fall WJOL AM 1340 Football Broadcast Schedule

Saturday Lights with Evan 1:30PM

Saturday: Class 4A Joliet Catholic at Richmond Burton Sat 2PM

Plus live updates from Class 8A Lockport at Loyola Academy

#all game subject to change