Watch Live: WJOL Pigskin Preview Tonight 6PM

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2xpdmUvOUJJSWNvbHRRd0U/c2k9U3RaQ3RjX25kRDF3bzcy MyB2aWEgQFlvdVR1YmUgP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lmcmFtZT4K PC9kaXY+Cgo=

2024 WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Listen Live! Just CLICK HERE to listen to all WJOL Football Broadcasts and all local programming streamed live via the internet or download the WJOL/Audacy App today.

Join WJOL's EDGYTIM and "The Coach"Joe Rodeghero at this special live remote broadcast. This remote live broadcast will be also available online via streaming audio at WJOL.com online as well as on the WJOL Audacy App for your smartphone.

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 22nd season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST. Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

This week's guest list?

Lincoln Way Central HC Dave Woodburn

Romeoville HC Justin Trovato

Lockport HC George Czart

Providence Catholic HC Tyler Plantz

Plus your phone calls at 815-254-7300 all show long

9/6 Fri. 700p Lincoln Way Central @ Providence Catholic

9/13 Fri. 730p Fenwick @ Joliet Catholic

9/20 Fri. 700p Plainfield East @ Bolingbrook

9/27 Fri. 700p Oswego East @ Minooka

9/28 Sat. 1130a Joliet West @ Joliet Central

10/4 Fri. 730p Joliet Catholic @ Niles Notre Dame

10/11 Fri. 700p Coal City @ Wilmington

10/18 Fri. 600p Lincoln Way West @ Lockport

10/25 Fri. 730p Joliet Catholic @ Providence Catholic

#all games days/times are tentative at this point

