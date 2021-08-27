WATCH: Luther Burden talks after season opening win
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
East St. Louis and Luther Burden opened the season with a 48-44 win over CBC on Friday night in a battle of two of the area's top teams featuring a ton of Division One talent.
Burden returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown the first time he touched the ball and helped the Flyers to a hard fought road win. We caught up with him after the first game of his senior season.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Stay up to date on all the Mizzou news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage