 WATCH: Notre Dame Fighting Irish Football Is After Chicago's Best In 2022 Recruiting Class
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-25 12:18:19 -0500') }} football Edit

WATCH: Notre Dame Is After Chicago’s Best In 2022

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
The Fighting Irish already have offers out to the top three players in the state of Illinois per Rivals in the 2022 class. BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer discusses each of them with exclusive footage in the video below.

