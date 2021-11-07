Blue & Gold TV: Mike Goolsby breaks down Notre Dame's win over Navy
Former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby and Greg Ladky have a breakdown of Notre Dame football's 34-6 victory over Navy.
Goolsby discusses Notre Dame's personnel assignments on defense. Why did Jack Kiser start at safety? Why did Isaiah Foskey and Isaiah Pryor play unique roles vs. Navy?
Plus, who was the 'Kurt Hinish' of Notre Dame during Goolsby's time at Notre Dame?
Get all that and more in the video below!
