Watch: WJOL Pigskin Preview Thursday 6-8PM

2021 Fall WJOL AM 1340 Joliet Football Broadcast Schedule

Pigskin Preview, a weekly talk show devoted to Prep Football in Will County as well as around the state of Illinois will return for it's 20th season on WJOL AM 1340 in Joliet every Thursday from 6-8PM CST.

WJOL's Pigskin Preview is hosted by EDGYTIM.com publisher Tim O'Halloran along with "The Coach" Joe Rodeghero.

Tonight's Guest List?

Wilmington head coach Jeff Reents

Lemont head coach Bret Kooi

Maine South head coach Dave Inserra

Plus your calls are always welcomed 815-254-7300

Friday Night Lights with Evan 6:05PM

Friday Class 5A: Wheaton Academy vs Joliet Catholic 7PM

Saturday Night Lights with Evan 5:05PM

Saturday: Class 8A LW East at Minooka 6PM

#all game subject to change