EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll
1. East St. Louis (0-0) (1) vs Belleville West
2. Prairie Ridge (0-0) (2) @ McHenry
3. Cary Grove (0-0) (3) @ Burlington Central
4. Antioch (0-0) (4) @ Grayslake Central
5. Providence Catholic (0-0) (5) vs Brother Rice
6. Rock Island (0-0) (6) Vs Moline
7. Crete-Monee (0-0) (7) TBA
8. Lemont (0-0) (8) @ Shepard
9. Lake Forest (0-0) (9) vs Lake Zurich
10. Peoria (0-0) (10) @ Peoria Notre Dame
On The Rise (in no order): Normal West/Simeon/Richards/Springfield/Rock Island
