EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll

1. East St. Louis (0-0) (1) vs Belleville West

2. Prairie Ridge (0-0) (2) @ McHenry

3. Cary Grove (0-0) (3) @ Burlington Central

4. Antioch (0-0) (4) @ Grayslake Central

5. Providence Catholic (0-0) (5) vs Brother Rice

6. Rock Island (0-0) (6) Vs Moline

7. Crete-Monee (0-0) (7) TBA

8. Lemont (0-0) (8) @ Shepard

9. Lake Forest (0-0) (9) vs Lake Zurich

10. Peoria (0-0) (10) @ Peoria Notre Dame

On The Rise (in no order): Normal West/Simeon/Richards/Springfield/Rock Island

{{ article.author_name }}