EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll
1. Mount Carmel (0-0) (1) @ Montini Catholic
2. Batavia (0-0) (2) @ St. Charles East
3. Nazareth Academy (0-0) (3) @ Fenwick
4. DeKalb (0-0) (4) vs Metea Valley
5. Wheaton South (0-0) (5) vs Lake Park
6. Lake Zurich (0-0) (6) @ Lake Forest
7. St. Charles North (0-0) (7) @ Geneva
8. Prospect (0-0) (8) vs Elk Grove
9. Moline (0-0) (9) @ Rock Island
10. Phillips (0-0) (10) No Week 1 Game
On The Rise (in no order): Rolling Meadows/Hersey/Hononegah/Normal Community/Hoffman Estates/Harlem
