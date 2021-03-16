 EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-16 08:04:53 -0500') }}

Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll

1. Mount Carmel (0-0) (1) @ Montini Catholic

2. Batavia (0-0) (2) @ St. Charles East

3. Nazareth Academy (0-0) (3) @ Fenwick

4. DeKalb (0-0) (4) vs Metea Valley

5. Wheaton South (0-0) (5) vs Lake Park

6. Lake Zurich (0-0) (6) @ Lake Forest

7. St. Charles North (0-0) (7) @ Geneva

8. Prospect (0-0) (8) vs Elk Grove

9. Moline (0-0) (9) @ Rock Island

10. Phillips (0-0) (10) No Week 1 Game

On The Rise (in no order): Rolling Meadows/Hersey/Hononegah/Normal Community/Hoffman Estates/Harlem

