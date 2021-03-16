 EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll

1. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (1) vs Bolingbrook

2. Loyola Academy (0-0) (2) @ St. Rita

3. Warren Township (0-0) (3) @ Zion Benton

4. Brother Rice (0-0 (4) @ Providence Catholic

5. Marist (0-0) (5) @ Niles Notre Dame

6. Glenbard West (0-0) (6) @ Addison Trail

7. Edwardsville (0-0) (7) @ Alton

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0) (8) vs Lockport

9. Maine South (0-0) (9) vs Niles West

10. Bolingbrook (0-0) (10) @ Lincoln Way East

On The Rise (in no order): Naperville Central/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Barrington/Fremd

{{ article.author_name }}