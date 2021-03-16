EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com Class 8A Top 10 Poll
1. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (1) vs Bolingbrook
2. Loyola Academy (0-0) (2) @ St. Rita
3. Warren Township (0-0) (3) @ Zion Benton
4. Brother Rice (0-0 (4) @ Providence Catholic
5. Marist (0-0) (5) @ Niles Notre Dame
6. Glenbard West (0-0) (6) @ Addison Trail
7. Edwardsville (0-0) (7) @ Alton
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0) (8) vs Lockport
9. Maine South (0-0) (9) vs Niles West
10. Bolingbrook (0-0) (10) @ Lincoln Way East
On The Rise (in no order): Naperville Central/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Barrington/Fremd
• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge
• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud
• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM
• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.