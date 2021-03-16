EdgyTim - Week 1: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

On The Rise (in no order): Naperville Central/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Barrington/Fremd

10. Bolingbrook (0-0) (10) @ Lincoln Way East

9. Maine South (0-0) (9) vs Niles West

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (0-0) (8) vs Lockport

1. Lincoln Way East (0-0) (1) vs Bolingbrook

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.