Week 1: Top Games and My Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week. EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 0-0 Week 1: My Best Winners and Guesses Rockton Hononegah (0-0) at Machesney Park Harlem (0-0) EDGY's Take: It's strange to consider any Week 1 game a key part of any conference race, but in the locked NIC-10 conference in the greater Rockford area....this is a huge game. Hononegah and head coach Brian Zimmerman welcomes back 14 returning starters this season (8 offense 6 defense) and keep an eye on senior QB Isaac Whisenand along with a big and experience offensive line as all five starting linemen return this fall including junior OL Jacob Klink. Harlem and head coach Bobby Moynihan had the Huskies rolling in the spring season (6-0) and they also bring back 18 starters (7 offense 11 defense). Harlem's senior RB/LB Adrian Palos is a name to watch along with junior DT Keshawn Harrington-McKinney. The Huskies offense will need to reload at a handful of key spots (QB/WR) but the in house underclassmen talent is capable. Biggest storyline? Can Harlem reload it's offense behind junior QB Austin Redmon and can the Hononegan offense dent a very strong and quick Harlem defense? EDGY's Pick: Harlem 28 Hononegah 21 Bolingbrook at Minooka EDGY's Take: A terrific Will County area non conference showdown here between Bolingbrook and the Minooka Indians, and these two haven't face each other very much over the years despite just being 15 minutes or so down I-55/I-80. Minooka and head coach Matt Harding will rely on a big and experienced offensive line this season and an offense with some key game breaker types. Minooka senior WR Malik Armstrong and Trevor Hudak are key targets on the offensive side of the football. Bolingbrook and head coach John Ivlow has a nice core of athletic skills on offense led bu senior RB Jaquan Howard while the Raiders defense features some high level talents in junior S Damon Walters, sophomore WR/DB I'Marion Stewart and senior WR/DB Amon Walker. Biggest storyline? Can the Minooka's less experienced defense slow down the Raiders offense? Can the Bolingbrook defensive line match-up against a bigger Minooka offensive line? EDGY's Pick: Minooka 21 Bolingbrook 20 Mount Carmel at St. Rita EDGY's Take: This long time historic Catholic League rivalry game took a few years off due to the CCL/ESCC conference merge and expansion, but it's back and expect all eyes on this one Friday night. St. Rita and veteran head coach will look to standout senior four star ranked RB Kaleb Brown (Ohio State) and Brown will run behind a big and experience offensive line anchored by senior Valen Erickson (Nebraska). Yet this Mustangs offense is much more than run only as senior QB Tommy Ulatkowski is very capable of leading St. Rita with passing game in the air. Mount Carmel and head coach Jordan Lynch has a very young team and only brings back a handful of returning starters this fall including senior RB Enzo DE Rose, senior FB Joey Thompson and senior OL Ryan Boersma . Mount Carmel this fall has a deep and impressive group of underclassmen to watch including junior RB/DB Jaden Bossie, sophomore ATH Darrion Dupree plus junior DE Asher Tomazewski and junior DE Laquan Battle. Biggest storyline? Can the young Caravan defense limit the big play ability of Kaleb Brown and the Mustangs offense? Can the St. Rita defense limit the time of possession against Mount Carmel and get the football back as much as possible to the offense? EDGY's Pick: St. Rita 27 Mount Carmel 14



Morgan Park at Fenwick EDGY's Take: This is a big opening game for both Morgan Park and Fenwick. Morgan Park and head coach Chris James played several key underclassmen last spring and the Mustangs will look towards sophomore WR Tysean Griffin who is already holding Power 5 scholarship offers while QB Aaron Walters and WR/DB Donta Hayes Jr. are also key play makers this season for Morgan Park. Fenwick is looking to get off to a good start this fall and this is a team that has a ton of talent but also has a chip on it's shoulder after a less than overwhelming spring season (2-3). Fenwick will rely on senior QB Kaden Cobb (Ball State), senior WR Eian Pugh (Illinois) plus senior WR Max Reese (Eastern Michigan) while senior OC Jimmy Listen is another high level recruit this summer. Biggest storyline? Can the Morgan Park defense limit the Fenwick offensive firepower? Can the Fenwick defense slow down a Morgan park offense that has big play potential? EDGY's Pick: Fenwick 28 Morgan Park 13 Simeon at Joliet Catholic EDGY's Take: Simeon and head coach Dante Culbreath always schedules "up" when it comes to his non conference schedule, and taking on state power Joliet Catholic at Joliet Memorial Stadium ATI Field is a huge test. Simeon always has talent including junior four star ranked WR Malik Elzy plus senior RB/DB Andre Crews and the Wolverines played a ton of underclassmen back in the spring season which should p[ay off this fall. Joliet Catholic is stacked with a stable of talented names (13 returning starters including 7 on offense) led by senior RB Jordan Anderson (Illinois), senior QB Aidan Voss along with 3 starters back on the Hillmen offensive line. Defensively, senior S/OLB Malachi Hood (Illinois) is a key along with a veteran linebacker core led by senior Michael Rouse and senior Robby Purchase. Biggest storyline? Can the Simeon defense consistently find the football against the double wing offense? Can the Joliet Catholic defense limit the Simeon speed and big play potential? EDGY's Pick: Joliet Catholic 37 Simeon 21 Immaculate Conception at Montini Catholic EDGY's Take: No question one of several really, really interesting Week 1 matchups. Immaculate Conception and head coach Bill Krefft will need to replace one of the school's best players of all time when RB Kyle Franklin graduated this past spring. The Knights will be young this fall but talented and sophomore QB Dennis Mandala is a name to watch along with senior DE Antonio Richardson and senior OLB Connor McCoy. Montini Catholic and head coach Mike Bukovsky will look towards a nice core of returning starters led by junior QB Cole Teschner, junior RB Joshua Robinson along with junior WR/DB Dalonte Butcher and junior LB Caden Phengieokaisone. Biggest storyline? Can the ICCP defense contain and limit the Montini passing game? Can the Montini defense show better this fall compared to the spring season? EDGY's Pick: Montini Catholic 21 ICCP 17