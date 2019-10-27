2019 Week 10 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Week 10 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 8-0 (1)- The Griffins are familiar with the Cougars from previous playoff matchups. Next: vs Plainfield South

2. Mount Carmel 8-0 (2)- The Pat Disabato Bowl is here. Next: Blue Island Eisenhower

3. Nazareth Academy 8-0 (3)- The Road Runners will see a new opponent in the Naughty Kitties. Next: vs Libertyville

4. Warren Township 8-0 (5) Located near Six Flags. Next: vs Plainfield East

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 7-1 (6)- Will the Vikings play in Round 1 or not? Is a bye because of the CPL strike a positive for opposing teams? Next: vs Curie

6. Glenbard West 8-0 (7)- The Hilltoppers also know West Suburban Gold DGS well. Next: vs Downers Grove South

7. Neuqua Valley 7-1 (11)- The Wildcats begin it's march to DeKalb on it's own home field in Round 1. Next: vs Conant

8. Hinsdale Central 7-1 (9)- Interesting Round 1 opponent for sure in the Raiders. Next: vs Bolingbrook

9. Minooka 8-0 (13)- The Indians get a rematch with nearby rival Joliet West. Next: vs Joliet West

10. Maine South 6-2 (15)- Wow couldn't of hand picked a better Week 1 opener than this one. Next: vs Loyola

11. Loyola Academy 6-2 (4)- See above. And yes the loss to Marist was ugly. Next: @ Maine South

12. Batavia 6-2 (17)- The Batavia Water Tower is ready for playoff football. Next: vs Thornwood

13. Hillcrest 7-1 (18)- Wow this is NOT an easy Round 1 opener for the Hawks at all. Next: vs St. Laurence

14. Willowbrook 7-1 (19)- The Warriors get a home game in Round 1 and host the Maroons. Next: vs Moline

15. Huntley 7-1 (20) Will they play or will the CTU strike doom Round 1 for the Red Raiders? Next: vs Taft

16. Montini Catholic 6-2 (21)- The Broncos begin it's march to DeKalb. Next: vs Elmwood Park

17. Prairie Ridge 6-1 (27) The Wolves have been playing well. Next: vs Grayslake North

18. Rolling Meadows 7-0 (26) Huge win over Hersey in Week 9. Next: vs Lincoln Park

19. Hersey 8-0 (12)- Can the Huskies bounce back from it's loss to Rolling Meadows and make a run. Next: vs Auburn

20. Fremd 6-2 (22)- The Vikings will need to contend with the Tigers team speed this week.. Next: vs Plainfield North

21. St. Rita 6-3 (NR) The Mustangs have won 5 straight and has anyone else in 5A played this tough of a schedule? Next: vs Glenbard South

22. Notre Dame 7-1 (9)-The Dons are fading and injuries are starting to pile up a bit.. Next: vs Barrington

23. Crete-Monee 8-0 (23)- So are the Warriors truly battle tested? We begin to fins out this week. Next: vs Bremen

24. St. Charles East 6-2 (16)- Horrible, difficult Round 1 draw for the Saints. Next: @ Edwardsville

25. Oswego 8-0 (14)- The Panthers will need to bounce back from last week's loss to Minooka. Next: vs Elgin

26. Simeon 5-1 (28)- Will they play this week? Fingers crossed. Next: vs Lakes

27. Phillips 6-1 (30)- Will they play this week? Fingers crossed. Next: vs Lincoln Way West

28. Sycamore 7-1 (NR) No question a nice sorta sleeper pick in 5A. Next: vs Evergreen Park

29. St. Francis 7-1 (NR) Despite no QB Tommy Rittenhouse the Spartans are still very capable. Next: vs Chicago Clark

30. Coal City 8-0 (NR) Now the talking goes away and time to prove it on the field in 4A for the Coalers. Next: vs Phoenix

Out: Bolingbrook

Others to Watch (in no order): Andrew/Bolingbrook/Richards/Bartlett/Maine West/Joliet Catholic/Glenbard North/DeKalb/Cary Grove/Morris/Prospect/Barrington/Lake Zurich/Lemont/Kankakee/Yorkville