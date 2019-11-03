2019 Week 11 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 10-0 (1)- The Griffins offense will need to ramp things up this week hosting the Dons. Next: vs Niles Notre Dame

2. Mount Carmel 10-0 (2)- The Caravan have a playoff history against Glenbard North and expect a pretty strong challenge for Mount Carmel this week. Next: vs Glenbard North

3. Nazareth Academy 10-0 (3)- The Road Runners now host Thornton and the Nazareth defense will need to contain QB Derrick Williams. Next: vs Thornton Township

4. Warren Township 10-0 (4) The Roller Coaster Boys get a test this week taking on another defensive minded team in the Fremd Vikings. Next: vs Fremd

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 9-1 (5)- The Vikings will need to find a way of slowing down Neuqua Valley and QB Mark Gronowski this week. Next: vs Neuqua Valley

6. Glenbard West 10-0 (6)- The Hilltoppers now hit the road for maybe the toughest Round 2 pairing in the entire state playoff field in Loyola. Next: @ Loyola Academy

7. Neuqua Valley 9-1 (7)- The Wildcats are getting a bit dinged but and the Neuqua Valley defense will get a much stiffer test this week in H-F. Next: @ Homewood-Flossmoor

8. Loyola Academy 7-3 (11)- It wasn't pretty, but it was a big win for Loyola over Maine South to advance. Next: vs Glenbard West

9. Minooka 10-0 (9)- What....me worry about my hometown school? Edwardsville and steamroller RB Justin Johnson Jr. provides plenty for the Indians to focus on this week. Next: vs Edwardsville

10. Bolingbrook 7-3 (NR)- Huge win for the Raiders on the road over Hinsdale Central and lok to have gotten healthy again at the right time of the year. Next: vs Oswego

11. Batavia 8-2 (12)- Quinn Urwiler is back for Batavia and that's not good for the rest of Class 7A. Next: vs Hononegah

12. Hillcrest 9-1 (13)- The Hawks get a big win over St. Laurence last Friday and will now take on Fenwick this week. FYI RB Mar'Kiese Irving is really good. Next: @ Fenwick

13. Maine South 7-3 (10)- The Hawks just ran out of time in it's 14-6 loss to Loyola. Next: Season Completed

14. Willowbrook 9-1 (14)- The Warriors will need to ramp upo it's defense this week to slow down a very good Yorkville offensive attack. Next: vs Yorkville

15. Huntley 9-1 (15) The Red Raiders get to hit the road and take on upset minded Marist. Can Huntley win on the road this week? Next: @ Marist

16. Montini Catholic 8-2 (16)- At this point it's almost written in the bylaws that Montini must play Sycamore every post-season. Next: @ Sycamore

17. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (17) The Wolves will get a big test this weekend hosting the Wolverines. Next: vs Simeon

18. Rolling Meadows 10-0 (18) The Mustangs get a rematch from it's Week 7 35-14r win over the Knights. Remember it's always tough to beat the same team twice in the same season. Next: vs Prospect

19. Hersey 9-1 (19)- The Huskies and standout QB Jordan Hansen will need to find a way of denting a very strong Lake Zurich defense this weekend. Next: @ Lake Zurich

20. Fremd 8-2 (20)- The Vikings will need to pack it's A game on the luxury buses this week taking on the Blue Devils defense. Next: @ Waren Township

21. St. Rita 7-3 (21) The Mustangs have won sic straight games but winning in Sterling against Sterling will be a very big challenge. Next: @ Sterling

22. Notre Dame 8-2 (22)-The Dons got back RB Julian Schurr from injury and hang on to beat Barrington 23-21 to advance. Next: @ Lincoln Way East

23. Crete-Monee 10-0 (23)- The Warriors have a long playoff history against Providence Catholic and look to invade the Emerald Isle on Saturday. Next: @ Providence Catholic

24. Hinsdale Central 8-2 (8)- The Red Devils just couldn't slow down the Bolingbrook triple option running game. Next: Season Completed

25. Oswego 9-1 (25)- The Panthers walloped Elgin but will need to refocus for the short bus ride on Saturday against Bolingbrook. This game will be like two semi trucks heading directly at each other. Next: @ Bolingbrook

26. Simeon 7-1 (26)- The Wolverines get a nice win over Lakes after missing over two weeks because of the Chicago teachers strike, Now, can they defend the Prairie Ridge option game? Next: @ Prairie Ridge

27. Phillips 8-1 (27)- The Wildcats also shake off the strike rust and hang on to beat Lincoln-Way West to advance. Next: vs Normal Community

28. Sycamore 9-1 (28) The Spartans are as familiar with Montini as anyone in the 5A state playoff field. Getting to play this game is an advantage for Sycamore. Next: vs Montini Catholic

29. St. Francis 9-1 (29) The Spartans handle Clark and now will look to slow down the Genoa Kingston Cogs this week. Next: vs Genoa Kingston

30. Coal City 10-0 (30) The Coalers will now host Kewanee from the western part of the state on Saturday . Next: vs Kewanee

Out: St. Charles East

Others to Watch (in no order): Brother Rice/Marist/Glenbard North/Lake Zurich/Yorkville/Thornton/Downers Grove North/South Elgin/Joliet Catholic/Wheaton South/Cary-Grove/Kaneland/Providence Catholic/Richards