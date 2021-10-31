Week 11 Chicagoland Top 30





2021 Fall Season: Week 11 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy 10-0 (1) The Ramblers hit the road and take on Naperville Central in Naperville Next: @ Naperville Central

2. Joliet Catholic 10-0 (2) The Hilltoppers will get it's pass defense tested this week against Wheaton Academy and QB David Dorn. Next: vs Wheaton Academy

3. Brother Rice 8-2 (5) Win and survive....win and survive. Wheaton South gave the Crusaders everything it could handle in Round 1. Next: @ Yorkville

4. Warren Township 9-1 (4) Another rock'em sock'em robots kinda game here. Next: @ Glenbard North

5. St. Rita 8-2 (5) The Mustangs hit the road and battle up and coming Geneva. Next: @ Geneva

6. Batavia 10-0 (6) A huge road test on Friday for the Bulldogs taking on Mount Carmel in Chicago Next: @ Chicago Mount Carmel

7. Wheaton North 9-1 (7) The Falcons defense will need to try and contain the Hawks and standout do it all Jashawn Johnson. . Next: vs Hoffman Estates

8 Cary Grove 10-0 (8) The Trojans continue to roll and next up is up and coming Grayslake Central. Next: @ Grayslake Central

9. Hinsdale Central 9-1 (9) The Red Devils walloped Sandburg in Round 1. Next: vs Glenbrook South

10. Maine South 9-1 (10) The Hawks will take on a very unfamiliar foe this week in Plainfield North. Next: vs Plainfield North

11. Lincoln Way East 8-2 (12) The Griffins hit the road and play Minooka in Minooka, never an easy task. Next: @ Minooka

12. Lockport 9-1 (13) The Porters running game and defense was in mid playoff form in beating Lyons on Saturday night. Next: vs Glenbard West

13. Neuqua Valley 9-1 (16) The Wildcats will need another big week from it's explosive offense taking on a dangerous Palatine team. Next: @ Palatine

14. Glenbard North 7-3 (NR) The Panthers get the impressive road win over Bolingbrook to advance. Round 2 brings another heavyweight showdown hosting Warren Township. vs Warren Township

15. Lemont 10-0 (17) The Lemont Football Clue will step up next and try to slow down Springfield and Rashad Rochelle on mud in Springfield. Next: @ Springfield

16. Fenwick 8-2 (18) The Friars take the road trip to Boylan this week. Next: @ Boylan

17. St. Ignatius 9-1 (19) The Wolfpack defense will have a ton to prepare for in Crete-Monee and it's multiple weapons. Next: vs Crete Monee

18. Mount Carmel 7-3 (20) Another huge Round 2 showdown hosting Batavia on Friday night. Next: vs Batavia

19. Marist 7-3 (21) The RedHawks will look to derail a very solid Storm team this week. Next: vs South Elgin

20. Kankakee 10-0 (22) The Kays will hit the road and take on Morgan Park and expect a very entertaining game. Next: @ Morgan Park

21. Glenbard West 8-2 (23) The Hitters will need to be extra hitters this week in Lockport. Next: @ Lockport

22. Naperville Central 7-3 The Redhawks get payback and eliminate rival Naperville North in Round 1. (NR) vs Loyola Academy

23. Palatine 7-3 (26) The Pirates will get it's biggest test this season hosting Neuqua Valley. Next: vs Neuqua Valley

24. South Elgin 10-0 (24) The Storm have some key pieces to watch this season including sophomore QB Jake Sullivan. Next: @ Marist

25. Buffalo Grove 9-1 (25) The Bison now get a rematch against Prospect after losing to the Knights 17-14 in Week 4. Next: vs Prospect

26. Morris 10-0 (27) Morris is rolling and will get to host Morton this weekend. Next: vs Morton

27. Richmond Burton 10-0 (28) The Rockets will square off against Stillman Valley in Round 2. Next: vs Stillman Valley

28. Crete-Monee 7-3 The Warriors have the talent to compete with a lot of the top tier teams in Class 6A and in Chicagoland this fall. (NR) @ St.Ignatius

29. Wauconda 10-0 (29) The Bulldogs will now face it's stiffest test on the road at Prairie Ridge. Next: vs Prairie Ridge

30. Deerfield 9-1 (30) The Warriors will also face a strong Round 2 opponents in the CLC Tigers. Next: @ Crystal Lake Central

Out: Naperville North/Bolingbrook/York

Next In (in no order): Glenbrook South/Minooka/Plainfield North/Hoffman Estates/Jacobs/Yorkville/Willowbrook/Geneva/Prospect/Grayslake Central/Wilmington/Prairie Ridge/Lake Forest/Sycamore/Richards/Phillips/Morgan Park/St Francis/ICCP/Wheaton Academy











