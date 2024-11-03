Advertisement

2024 Class 6A Round 1 Playmakers

2024 Class 6A Round 1 Playmakers

So who are the Top 5 Impact Performers in Class 6A along with every team's Top Playmaker?

 • Tim OHalloran
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Playmakers

2024 Class 5A Round 1 Playmakers

So who are the Top 5 Impact Performers in Class 5A along with every team's Top Playmaker?

 • Tim OHalloran
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.

 • Tim OHalloran
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State

QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State

Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here

 • Tim OHalloran
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng

Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng

Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.

 • Tim OHalloran

EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games

The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.

 • Tim OHalloran
Published Nov 3, 2024
Week 11 Chicagoland Top 30 poll
Tim OHalloran
@EDGYTIM
