Week 11 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

in other news
2024 Class 6A Round 1 Playmakers
So who are the Top 5 Impact Performers in Class 6A along with every team's Top Playmaker?
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Playmakers
So who are the Top 5 Impact Performers in Class 5A along with every team's Top Playmaker?
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games
The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.
QB Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State
Carmel Catholic 2027 4 star ranked QB Trae Taylor made a recent game day visit to Ohio State and recaps his visit here
Podcast: Round 1 3rd and Leng
Watch: The 3rd and Leng Podcast breaks down the IHSA Round 1 IHSA and 8 Man Playoff brackets.
in other news
2024 Class 6A Round 1 Playmakers
So who are the Top 5 Impact Performers in Class 6A along with every team's Top Playmaker?
2024 Class 5A Round 1 Playmakers
So who are the Top 5 Impact Performers in Class 5A along with every team's Top Playmaker?
EdgyTim: Uncommitted seniors who will benefit from having playoff games
The IHSA football playoffs begin this weekend and in many ways this is truly the second season especially for seniors.