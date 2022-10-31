Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10
2022 Week 11 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 poll
(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 11 Class 6A Top 10 poll first released Sunday mornings on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)
Week 11 EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
1. East St. Louis 8-2 (1) @ Normal West
2. Simeon 10-0 (2) vs Crete-Monee
3. Lemont 10-0 (3) @ Quincy
4. Crete-Monee 8-2 (4) @ Simeon
5. Prairie Ridge 9-1 (5) vs Kaneland
6. St. Ignatius 8-2 (6) @ Grayslake Central
7. Normal West 9-1 (7) vs East St. Louis
8. Notre Dame 7-3 (8) @ Wauconda
9. Grayslake North 9-1 (9) @ Harlem
10. Quincy 8-2 (NR) vs Lemont
Out: Glenwood