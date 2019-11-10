2019 Week 12 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 11-0 (1)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? ATH AJ Henning. Next: vs Homewood Floosmoor

2. Mount Carmel 11-0 (2)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB/LB Kenenna Odeluga Next: vs Phillips

3. Nazareth Academy 11-0 (3)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB JJ McCarthy Next: vs Batavia

4. Warren Township 11-0 (4) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? DT Willis Singleton Jr.. Next: @ Bolingbrook

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-1 (5)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Sean Allen. Next: @ Lincoln Way East

6. Loyola Academy 8-3 (11)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Vaughan Pemberton. Next: vs Marist

7. Minooka 11-0 (9)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? ATH Connor Etzhorn Next: @ Brother Rice

8. Bolingbrook 8-3 (NR)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Antonio King Next: vs Warren Township

9. Glenbard West 10-1 (6)-Next: Season Completed

10. Neuqua Valley 9-2 (7)- Next: Season Completed

11. Batavia 9-2 (12)-2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB/LB Quinn Urwiler Next: @ Nazareth Academy

12. Hillcrest 10-1 (13)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Mar'Kiese Irving. Next: vs St Rita

13. Willowbrook 10-1 (14)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB/DB Sam Tumilty. Next: @ Lake Zurich

14. Prairie Ridge 10-1 (17) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB Connor Lydon. Next: vs Cary Grove

15. Rolling Meadows 11-0 (18) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? OL/DL Nate Pedraza. Next: @ Wheaton South

16. St. Rita 8-3 (21) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Kaleb Brown. Next: @ Hillcrest

17. Brother Rice 7-4 (NR) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Willie Shaw. Next: vs Minooka

18. Marist 7-4 (NR) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB Hayden Mikesell. Next: @ Loyola

19. Huntley 9-2 (15) Next: Season Completed

20. Maine South 7-3 (13) Next: Season Completed

21. Phillips 9-1 (27)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? WR/S Ronald Pledger. Next: @ Mount Carmel

22. Wheaton South 8-3 (NR) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Jake Arthurs. Next: vs Rolling Meadows

23. Providence Catholic 8-3 (NR)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? TE/DE Jameson Geers. Next: vs Glenwood

24. Fremd 8-3 (20)- Next: Season Completed

25. Notre Dame 8-3 (22) . Next: Season Completed

26. Richards 10-1 (NR) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Leshon Williams. Next: @ East St. Louis

27. Sycamore 10-1 (28)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB Grant McConkey. Next: @ Boylan

28. St. Francis 10-1 (29)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB Mike Baffa. Next: @ Coal City

29. Coal City 11-0 (30) 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? RB Dan Jezik. Next: vs St Francis

30. Lake Zurich 8-3 (NR)- 2019 Team Most Valuable Player so far? QB Jack Moses. Next: vs Willowbrook

Out: Montini/Hersey/Crete-Monee/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Simeon

Others to Watch (in no order): Joliet Catholic/Cary-Grove/Lake Forest/Deerfield/Immaculate Conception/Bishop McNamara