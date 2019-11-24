2019 Week 14 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lincoln Way East 13-0 (1) Can the Griffins finish out with a win over a terrific Warren Township team and dent the Blue Devils defense? Next: Class 8A State Title Game vs Warren Township

2. Mount Carmel 13-0 (2) The Caravan will now turn it's attention to trying to slow down JJ McCarthy and company on Saturday. Next: Class 7A State Title Game vs Nazareth Academy

3. Nazareth Academy 13-0 (3) The Road Runners have wanted this game against the Caravan for years. Next: Class 7A State Title Game vs Mount Carmel

4. Warren Township 13-0 (4) The Blue Devils look to finish it's 2019 dream season strong in DeKalb on Saturday night. Next: Class 8A State Title Game vs Lincoln Way East

5. Brother Rice 8-5 (5) Brother Rice has had very strong back to back seasons and also have some terrific core pieces in place for 2020. Next: Season Completed

6. Marist 8-5 (6) The Redhawks also had a strong 2019 season and they also have some nice underclassmen names to rely on for 2020. Next: Season Completed

7. Willowbrook 11-2 (7) Willowbrook QB Sam Tumilty will go down in history as the program's greatest player of all time. Next: Season Completed

8. Rolling Meadows 12-1 (8) The Mustangs wrapped up a very impressive 2019 season and this program truly just reloads. Next: Season Completed

9. Prairie Ridge 12-1 (9) The Wolves biggest challenge will be limiting the East St. Louis big play offense. Next: Next: Class 6A State Title Game vs East St. Louis

10. Homewood-Flossmoor 10-2 (10) Next: Season Completed

11. Loyola 8-4 (11) Next: Season Completed

12. St. Rita 10-3 (12) The Mustangs will look to ride it's running game and sophomore RB Kaleb Brown to a state title on Saturday morning. Next: Next: Class 5A State Title Game vs Rochester

13. Minooka 11-1 (13) Next: Season Completed

14. Bolingbrook 8-4 (14) Next: Season Completed

15. Glenbard West 10-1 (15) Next: Season Completed

16. Neuqua Valley 9-2 (16) Next: Season Completed

17. Batavia 9-3 (17) The Water Tower is closed kids come back next season. Next: Season Completed

18. Hillcrest 10-2 (18) Next: Season Completed

19. Huntley 9-2 (19) Next: Season Completed

20. Maine South 7-3 (20) Next: Season Completed

21. Phillips 9-2 (21) Next: Season Completed

22. Wheaton South 8-4 (22) Next: Season Completed

23. Fremd 8-3 (24) Next: Season Completed

24. Notre Dame 8-3 (25) Next: Season Completed

25. Providence Catholic 8-4 (26) Next: Season Completed

26. Deerfield 10-3 (23) The Warriors loss to Prairie Ridge on Saturday won't define this program's rise in 2019. Next: Season Completed

27. Coal City 12-1 (27) The Coalers come up just a bit short of the ultimate goal in it's loss to Richmond Burton. Next: Season Completed

28. Sycamore 10-2 (28) Next: Season Completed

29. St. Francis 10-2 (29) Next: Season Completed

30. Lake Forest 8-4 (30) Next: Season Completed

Out: None

Others: Richards/Montini Catholic/Crete-Monee/Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Simeon/St. Laurence/Joliet Catholic/Cary Grove/Immaculate Conception/Bishop McNamara