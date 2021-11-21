Week 14 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 14 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Lockport 12-1 (8) The Porters get a HUGE Semifinal road win over Loyola and will take on another hot team on Saturday in theMaine South Hawks. Next: vs Maine South 8A IHSA State Title Game

2. Joliet Catholic 13-0 (2) The Hilltoppers get a test on Saturday on the road but pass in beating Richmond Burton 35-18, breaking the Rockets 32 game winning streak. Next: vs SHG Class 4A State Title Game

3. Maine South 12-1 (7) The Hawks get a huge 35-33 road win over Marist as RB Mike Sajenko scores 5 touchdowns in the win. Next: vs Lockport Class 8A State Title Game

4. St. Rita 11-2 (4) The Mustangs beat Prospect 42-20 to advance to the 7A state title game against a very strong Wheaton North team. Next: vs Wheaton North Class 7A State Title Game

5. Wheaton North 12-1 (5) The Falcons beat Brother Rice 45-27 to advance to the IHSA state finals for the first time since 1986. Next: vs St. Rita Class 7A State Title Game

6. Cary Grove 13-0 (6) The Trojans roll another impressive win this time beating Lake Forest 40-7 to advance to play East St. Louis in the 6A state title game. Next: vs East St. Louis Class 6A State Title Game

7. Loyola Academy 12-1 (1) Loyola falls to Lockport 35-21 and end the 2021 season. Next: Season Completed

8. Brother Rice 10-3 (3) The Crusaders fall to Wheaton North and also ends the Brian Badke era at Rice. Next: Season Completed

9. Marist 9-4 (9) The Redhawks come up just short in it's 35-33 loss to Maine South. Next: Season Completed

10. Lincoln Way East 9-3 (10)

11. Fenwick 11-2 (11) The Friars beat Sycamore and advance to the IHSA state title game for the first time in school history. Next: vs Kankakee Class 5A State Title Game

12. Neuqua Valley 10-2 (12)

13. Glenbard North 8-4 (13)

14. Mount Carmel 8-4 (14)

15. Batavia 10-1 (15)

16. Kankakee 13-0 (16) The Kays also get a big win over Morton 41-14 to advance to the IHSA state title game also for the first time in school history. Next: vs Fenwick Class 5A State Title Game

17. Warren Township 9-2 (17)

18. Crete-Monee 9-4 (18) The Warriors fall short against East St Louis and end the season in the 6A semifinals. Next: Season Completed

19. Lake Forest 10-3 (19) The Scouts also come up short at Cary Grove and end the season in the 6A semifinals. Next: Season Completed

20. Prospect 10-3 (20) The Knights fall short to St. Rita and end the season in the 7A state semifinals. . Next: Season Completed

21. Lemont 11-1 (21)

22. Glenbrook South 9-3 (22)

23. Nazareth Academy 7-5 (23)

24. Hinsdale Central 9-2 (24)

25. St. Ignatius 9-2 (25)

26. Glenbard West 8-3 (26)

27. Richmond Burton 12-1 (27)

28. Prairie Ridge 9-3 (28)

29. Willowbrook 8-4 (29)

30. Jacobs 8-4 (30)

Out: None

Next In (in no order):