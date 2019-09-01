2019 Preseason EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Preseason Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 0-0 (3)- The Griffins get things rolling like clockwork in beating Stevenson 30-7 in Week 1. AJ Henning is back and ready to roll on Friday in Naperville. Next: @ Naperville Central

2. Loyola Academy 0-0 (1)- The Ramblers will need to rebound after a tough loss to St. Ignatius (Ohio) on Saturday in Michigan City, Indiana. Next up is the War on the North Shore on Saturday. Next: vs New Trier

3. Nazareth Academy 0-0 (2)- It just wasn't the Road Runners day on Saturday losing to Cardinal Ritter 32-21. Look fore Nazareth to bounce back and go to work this week taking on Curie. Next: vs Chicago Curie

4. St. Charles North 0-0 (4)-The North Stars rallied after training 14-7 to Palatine at the half and scored 24 straight points in the 24-14 win over Palatine on Friday. Next up is a team that has given the North Stars issues in Bolingbrook. Next: vs Bolingbrook

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 0-0 (7)- The Vikings take care of business and win big over TF North on Friday. The Vikings now head over the border to take on Indiana traditional power Penn. Next: @ Penn (Indiana)

6. Batavia 0-0 (5)- The Bulldogs take one on the chin 31-17 at home against East St. Louis on Saturday night. Senior RB/LB Quinn Urwiler had a strong showing on Saturday in the Bulldogs loss. Next: @ Naperville North

7. Warren Township 0-0 (8) The Blue Devils get a nice 16-6 win over Barrington as the Warren defense is once again a strength for this Class 8A state title contender. Next: vs Glenbard North

8. Brother Rice 0-0 (9)- The Crusaders get a big performance from junior QB Ben Somers in it's 26-20 win over Hillcrest. Next: vs Chicago Perspectives

9. Mount Carmel 0-0 (10)- The Caravan break in it's new on campus home field with a 42-0 win over Calumet New Tech. Next: @ Maine South

10. Glenbard West 0-0 (12)- The Hilltoppers got the running game on track and the Hitters defense looked like the Hitters defense in it's 45-28 win over Maine South on Saturday. Next: vs Leyden

11. Phillips 0-0 (13)- The Wildcats posted a nice 26-9 win over Detroit Cass Tech on Saturday, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise brutal OOS showing for the State of Illinois in Week 1. Next: vs St. Mary Mo. at East St. Louis

12. Montini Catholic 0-0 (14)- The Broncos also posted a nice 22-7 win against Hudson, Wisconsin on Saturday. Next: vs Corliss

13. Hinsdale Central 0-0 (21)- The Red Devils defense locked down the Naperville Central passing game and just enough offense in the 14-7 win. Next: @ Morton

14. Naperville Central 0-0 (6)- The Redhawks just couldn't get out of second gear in it's 14-7 loss on Friday to Hinsdale Central...and it won;'t get any easier this week hosting top ranked Lincoln-Way East. Next: vs Lincoln-Way East

15. Minooka 0-0 (16)- Minooka breaks in it's new field turf playing surface with a convincing win over Joliet West. QB Seth Lehr is a quiet leader and a big key this fall for Minooka. Next: @ Plainfield South

16. Prairie Ridge 0-0 (17)- The Wolves get off to a strong start shutting out Crystal Lake Central 40-0 on Friday. Next: vs Hampshire

17. Oswego 0-0 (18)- The Panthers take full advantage of several Plainfield Central turnovers in it's 42-3 win on Friday. Next: @ Joliet West

18. Maine South 0-0 (15)- The Hawks lost on the road to Glenbard West on Saturday 45-28. Is junior QB Luke Leongas ok for this week? Leongas was on a roll before suffering an injury in the loss. Next: vs Mount Carmel

19. Neuqua Valley 0-0 (20)- The Wildcats get a nice 27-10 win on Friday against Glenbard North behind a big night from RB Armani Moreno. Next: @ Stevenson

20. Fremd 1-0 (NR) The Vikings stun Lake Zurich 24-6 on Friday as junior QB Ryan Saxe had a big night in the win while the Fremd defense also forced several Lake Zurich turnovers in the victory. Next: @ Hersey

21. Barrington 0-0 (19)- The Broncos will look to reload after a 16-6 loss to Warren Township on Friday night in Gurnee. The Broncos will be just fine this season, trust me. Next: vs Buffalo Grove

22. Waubonsie Valley 1-0 (NR) The Warriors beat OPRF 23-14 as QB Ethan Nelson had a strong showing while the defense minus two big p[lays was strong in the win. Next: @ Libertyville

23. Richards 0-0 (25)- The Bulldogs get a big night from Leshon Williams (23 carries 165 yards rushing) and QB Javon Robinson (one passing one rushing TD) in it's 14-7 win over Lincoln-Way Central. Next: vs St. Rita

24.Marist 0-0 (26)- The Redhawks get a 42-0 win on Saturday afternoon at home over Chicago Dunbar. Next: @ Lake Zurich

25. Providence Catholic 0-0 (27)- The Celtics grind out a 14-7 win over Willowbrook on Friday night as junior QB Kevin Conway scored in the 4th quarter on a fumbled snap at the one yard line Conway pushed forward for the game winner. Next: vs Morgan Park

26. St. Rita 1-0 (NR) The Mustangs get a big game from sophomore RB Kaleb Brown in it's 31-14 win over Joliet Catholic on Friday night. Next: @ Oak Lawn Richards

27. Lake Zurich 0-0 (11)- The Bears will get back to work this week and will need all hands on deck as Marist comes to town on Friday night. Next: vs Marist

28. Cary Grove 1-0 (NR) The Trojans ran for new look offensive line played just fine in leading the power running CG offense in a 34-0 win over Crystal Lake South on Friday. The Tour of Crystal Lakes continues this Friday. Next: vs Crystal Lake Central

29. Oak Park-River Forest 0-0 (22)- The Huskies will need to get back to work and will now take on a strong Willowbrook team also in search for a win. Is this a must win already for the Huskies? Next: vs Willowbrook

30. Willowbrook 0-0 (28)- The Warriors come up just short in losing to Providence Catholic 14-7 on Friday. Big game this week at OPRF. Next: @ Oak Park-River Forest

Out: Simeon/Joliet Catholic/Stevenson/Antioch

Others to Watch (in no order): Lake Forest/Stevenson/Antioch/Hillcrest/Coal City/Crete-Monee/Wheaton South/Immaculate Conception/Maine West/Plainfield North/Hersey/St. Charles East/Sycamore/Bartlett