Week 2 Chicagoland Top 30 poll

2021 Fall Season: Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

1. Loyola Academy (1-0) (1) The Ramblers get off to a strong start in beating Marquette U-High. Can the Ramblers find a last minute game, or will they take an unwanted bye week?. Next: TBA

2. Lincoln Way East (1-0) (2) The Griffins get a 35-20 win over Crete-Monee to open up the season. This is easily one of the youngest starting lineups on the field for the Griffins in years this fall. Next: @ Naperville Central

3. Warren Township (1-0) (3) The Blue Devils get a bigv opening night from RB Maurice Edwards and the Warren defense is a 19-0 win over Barrington. Next: vs Maine South

4. Brother Rice (1-0) (4) The Crusaders roll over Hillcrest in Week 1 action as QB Jack Lausch runs for 4 touchdowns and passes for another in the win. Next: @ Perspectives

5. Marist (1-0) (5) The Redhawks roll over Curie on Friday night. Suddenly the Richards game this week looks much more intriguing compared to a week ago Next: vs Richards

6. Mount Carmel (1-0) (8) The Young Caravan get a huge last minute road win over St. Rita in front of a packed house at St. Rita. Lots of up and coming names in this Mount Carmel lineup. Next: vs Phillips

7. Joliet Catholic (1-0) (7) Joliet Catholic rolls over Simeon as the Hilltoppers offense shows it's ready to live up to the preseason hype. Big road test this Saturday in St. Louis. Next: @ Cardinal Ritter

8. St. Rita (0-1) (6) The injury loss of Kaleb Brown was an enormous blow to the Mustangs on Friday nigh, and here is hoping that Brown will be back sooner rather than later. Folks...this is still a very good team and a very capable team this season Next: @ Trinity Ky.

9. Wheaton North (1-0) (9) The Falcons wallop Downers Grove South 50-0 as QB Mark Forcucci went 7 for 7 for 101 yards and four touchdowns all in the first half . Next: vs Providence Catholic

10. Maine South (1-0) (10) The Hawks beat Stevenson and will now get a huge Week 2 test at Warren Township. Next: @ Warren Township

11. Naperville Central (1-0) (13) The Redhawks get a 14-2 win over Hinsdale Central but lost RB Niko Gordon for an extended amount of time to injury. Next: vs Lincoln Way East

12. Glenbard West (1-0) (12) The Hitters get big plays from Joey Pope and Ju Ju Ellens in beating Grandville Michigan 50-26 on Saturday. Next: vs Downers Grove South

13. Batavia (1-0) (16) The Bulldogs get three rushing touchdowns from RB Josh Dornick in beating Phillips 33-6 on Friday night. Next up is Oswego. Next: @ Oswego

14. Neuqua Valley (1-0) (18) The Wildcats get the offense rolling in beating Oswego 37-26 on front of a packed house on Friday night. Next: @ Wheaton Warrenville South

15. Cary Grove (1-0) (15) The Trojans get a big win over Dundee-Crown on Friday and will get ready to take on the Gators in Crystal Lake. Next: @ Crystal Lake South

16. Hinsdale Central (0-1) (11) The Red Devils struggle to score in it's 14-2 loss to Naperville Central and look for the Red Devils to try to get it's run game going this week at Proviso East. Next: vs Proviso East

17. Wheaton Warrenville South (1-0) (17) The Tigers get new head coach Sean Norris his career first win 42-28 over Oak Park-River Forest. Next: vs Neuqua Valley

18. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) (20) The Wildcats handle TF North and will now travel to the St. Louis area to take on the Commanches . Next: @ Cahokia

19. St. Charles North (1-0) (21) The North Stars break out freshman quarterback Ethan Plumb and get a big 24-0 win over Palatine in Week 1 action. Next: @ Lake Zurich

20. Hersey (1-0) (24) The Huskies get a big game from QB Jimmy Makuh (4 touchdown passes) in beating Lincoln Way West 28-7. Next: vs Palatine

21. Lockport (1-0) (26) The Porters also get the offense and QB Hayden Timosciek rolling in a 41-0 win over Joliet West. Next: @ Metea Valley

22. Bolingbrook (1-0) (29) The Raiders wallop Minooka 52-28 as backup QB Bobby Ervin steps up and added 322 yards of total offense in the win. Next: vs Simeon

23. Richards (1-0) (NR) A huge Week 1 win 20-19 over Nazareth Academy for the Bulldogs who nopw jump back into the fore this week at Marist. Next: @ Marist

24. Barrington (0-1) (23) The Broncos struggle to get any real offense generated in it's 19-0 loss to Warren Township on Friday. I fully expect a lot of strong teams to struggle against Warren Township's defense this season. Barrington gets to rebound this week hosting Wheeling. Next: vs Wheeling

25. New Trier (1-0) (NR) The Trevians get a nice 30-23 win over Lyons Township in Week 1 action, and another test awaits this week against Stevenson. Next: vs Stevenson

26. Prairie Ridge (1-0) (NR) The Wolves had to go to backup QB Mason Loucks who rushed for 112 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-31 win over McHenry. Next: vs Burlington Central

27. Lemont (1-0) (NR) The Lemont Team To Be Named Soon get a big 47-6 win over St. Charles East as Lemont scored touchdowns on it's first six possessions in the win. Next: vs Nazareth Academy

28. Crete-Monee (0-1) (28) The Warriors battle Lincoln Way East and come up short in the 35-20 loss on Friday. The Warriors get another strong non conference test this week in Plainfield against the North Tigers. Next: @ Plainfield North

29. Kankakee (1-0) (NR) The Kays get the 27-6 win over Shepard as QB Tomele Staples throws for 215 yards and two touchdowns in the win. Next up is a big road test at Washington. Next: @ Washington

30. Fenwick (1-0) (NR) The Friars beat Morgan Park 35-12 on Friday night. Next: vs Niles Notre Dame

Next Team Up: (in NO order): Richmond Burton/Naperville North/Prospect/Deerfield/ICCP/Marmion Academy/Providence Catholic/DeKalb/Oswego/Buffalo Grove/Glenbard South/Glenbard North/Kaneland/Lake Forest/South Elgin/Wilmington

Out: Nazareth Academy/Palatine/Minooka/Willowbrook/Oswego







