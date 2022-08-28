(this is the free version of the 2022 IHSA Football Season EDGYTIM Week 2 Chicagoland Top 30 poll first released Saturday evening on the EDGY Nation VIP forum. Stop missing out and subscribe to an EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

2022 EDGYTIM Week 2 Chicagoland Top 30





1. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (1) The Griffins get rolling and take care of Crete-Monee. Huge game in this week's home opener for East. Next: vs Batavia

2. Mount Carmel 1-0 (2) The Mount Carmel offense was downright explosive led by senior QB Blainey Dowling while the Caravan defense has a ton of speed. Next: @ Phillips

3. Loyola Academy 1-0 (3) Huge win on national TV for the Ramblers over St Xavier Ohio. Next: Vs East Moline United

4. Batavia 1-0 (4) The Bulldogs had little issue with Phillips. Next up for the Road Dawgs is at LW Beast. Next: @ Lincoln Way East

5,. Maine South 1-0 (5) The Hawks get the offense clicking in beating up Stevenson in Week 1. One of the best Week 2 showdown is in Park Ridge on Friday night. Next: vs Warren Township

6. Glenbard West 1-0 (6) The Hitters rolling out to an early 21-0 lead then hung on for deal life in it's 33-31 win over Marist in Chicago. Next: @ Downers Grove South

7. Warren Township 1-0 (7) The Blue Devils get the big win over Barrington as the team played in the memory of former teammates Christian Eubanks who passed earlier this week. Next: @ Maine South

8. Neuqua Valley 1-0 (8) The Wildcats defense holds Oswego to a field goal in it's 28-3 win on Friday. When was the last time anyone held Oswego to just a field goal? Next: vs Wheaton South

9. Bolingbrook 1-0 (10) Freshman phenom QB Jonas Williams goes off and throws 7 TD's in a 49-17 win over Minooka. Next: @ Simeon

10. York 1-0 (11) The Dukes take care of business in beating Schaumburg 49-6. QB Matt Vezza is going to have a big season kids. Next: @ Morton

11. Joliet Catholic 1-0 (12) Wisconsin....Last time the Hill was in Wisconsin they kicked the ....Next: vs ICCP

12. Marist 0-1 (9) The Redhawks stumbled out of the gates but found it's sea legs in the second half in a 33-31 loss to Glenbard West. Next: @ Richards

13. Naperville North 1-0 (14) The Huskies are also going to get a monster season out of QB Aidan Gray. Next: @ Glenbard North

14. Glenbard North 1-0 (15) The Panthers gutted out a 21-18 win over Kenwood at Gately on Saturday. Just how valuable is do it all Justin Bland anyways? Next: vs Naperville North

15. Prairie Ridge 1-0 (17) The Wolves will match on and take on Central...who we shall never call Burlington Central ever again. Next: vs Central (formerly Burlington Central)

16. Brother Rice 1-0 (19) The Crusaders get a nice Week 1 win over Hillcrest and next up is a huge test at Rita. Next: @ St Rita

17. Nazareth Academy 1-0 (20) The Road Runners get a 2-0 win over Kankakee in Week 1. Yeah....I thought it was another Scorestream screwup as well on Friday night. Next: vs Lemont

18. St. Rita 0-1 (13) The Mustangs will go back to work this week and try to find an identity on offense. The Mustangs will bounce back folks. I promise. Next: vs Brother Rice

19. Lockport 1-0 (21) The Porters get a nice win in Week 1 over old school rivalJoliet West. Next: vs Metea Valley

20. Kankakee 0-1 (18) Well....the Kays defense at least played really well on Friday night. Next: vs Washington

21. Lemont 1-0 (22) The Lemont Football Team gets a nice Week 1 win over Libertyville. Big, big game this week at Nazareth Academy. Next: @ Nazareth Academy

22. Prospect 1-0 (24) The Knights keep a rolling with a 56-20 win over Sandburg. Next: vs Barrington

23. Palatine 1-0 (25) The Pirates shoed it's big play ability in beating St. Charles North last Friday. Next: @ Buffalo Grove

24. Cary Grove 1-0 (26) The Trojans get a 41-21 win over Dundee-Crown in Week 1. Next: vs Crystal Lake South

25. Naperville Central 1-0 (NR) The Redhawks also pull off an impressive Week 1 win over Hinsdale Central. Lots of new faces on the field for the Redhawks this fall but the winning tradition remains. Next: @ Plainfield North

26. St. Francis 1-0 (29) Keep an eye on the Spartans this fall folks. Friday's win over Lake Forest was impressive and now Sterling is another big time matchup. Next: vs Sterling

27. Niles Notre Dame 1-0 (NR) Huge Week 1 28-0 win over Willowbrook for the Dons and look who's up this week. Next: vs St Patrick

28. Simeon 1-0 (NR) The Wolverines big play ability was clearly evident in Saturday's win over Wheaton South. Next: vs Bolingbrook

29. St. Patrick 1-0 (NR) The Shamrock also get a huge Week 1 win over St. Ignatius and now look to beat long time fierce rival Notre Dame this week. Next: @ Niles Notre Dame

30. Morris 1-0 (NR) Do not sleep on Morris folks. Next: @ Antioch

Out: St. Ignatius/Hinsdale Central/Willowbrook/Crete-Monee/Kenwood

Next Teams In (in no order): Wheaton North/Jacobs/ICCP/South Elgin/Glenbard South/Yorkville/Morgan Park/Richmond Burton/Sycamore/Oak Park-River Forest/Shepard/Downers Grove North/Lincoln Way West/