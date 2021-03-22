EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll
Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 5A Top 10 poll
1. St. Rita (0-1) (1) vs Montini
2. Sacred Heart Griffin (1-0) (2) vs Decatur MacArthur
3. Rochester (1-0) (3) @ Springfield
4. Joliet Catholic Academy (1-0) (5) vs Fenwick @ Triton College
5. Fenwick (0-0) (4) vs Joliet Catholic at Triton College
6. Montini Catholic (0-1) (6) vs Mount Carmel
7. Hillcrest (1-0) (7) vs TBA
8. Boylan (1-0) (8) vs Rockford East
9. Mascoutah (1-0) (9) @ Collinsville
10. Kankakee (0-1) (10) vs Thornwood
Out: None
On The Rise (in no order): Highland/Decatur MacArthur/Sycamore/Mount Zion/Morris
