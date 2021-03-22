EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 5A Top 10 poll

On The Rise (in no order): Highland/Decatur MacArthur/Sycamore/Mount Zion/Morris

Out: None

10. Kankakee (0-1) (10) vs Thornwood

8. Boylan (1-0) (8) vs Rockford East

7. Hillcrest (1-0) (7) vs TBA

6. Montini Catholic (0-1) (6) vs Mount Carmel

5. Fenwick (0-0) (4) vs Joliet Catholic at Triton College

4. Joliet Catholic Academy (1-0) (5) vs Fenwick @ Triton College

2. Sacred Heart Griffin (1-0) (2) vs Decatur MacArthur

1. St. Rita (0-1) (1) vs Montini

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

• Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.