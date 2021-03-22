 EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 06:58:58 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll

1. East St. Louis (1-0) (1) vs Alton

2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) (2) vs Crystal Lake South

3. Cary Grove (1-0) (3) vs McHenry

4. Antioch (1-0) (4) @ North Chicago

5. Rock Island (1-0) (6) United Township

6. Lake Forest (1-0) (9) @ Mundelein

7. Crete-Monee (0-0) (7) @ Marian Catholic

8. Lemont (1-0) (8) @ Hillcrest

9. Providence Catholic (0-1) (5)vs Notre Dame

10. Peoria (1-0) (10) @ Peoria Manuel

Out: None

On The Rise (in no order): Deerfield/Glenwood/Springfield/Yorkville/Thornton Township

