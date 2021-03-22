EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 6A Top 10 poll
Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 6A Top 10 Poll
1. East St. Louis (1-0) (1) vs Alton
2. Prairie Ridge (1-0) (2) vs Crystal Lake South
3. Cary Grove (1-0) (3) vs McHenry
4. Antioch (1-0) (4) @ North Chicago
5. Rock Island (1-0) (6) United Township
6. Lake Forest (1-0) (9) @ Mundelein
7. Crete-Monee (0-0) (7) @ Marian Catholic
8. Lemont (1-0) (8) @ Hillcrest
9. Providence Catholic (0-1) (5)vs Notre Dame
10. Peoria (1-0) (10) @ Peoria Manuel
Out: None
On The Rise (in no order): Deerfield/Glenwood/Springfield/Yorkville/Thornton Township
