EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
1. Mount Carmel (1-0) (1) @ Montini Catholic
2. Batavia (1-0) (2) @ St. Charles East
3. Nazareth Academy (0-0) (3) @ Fenwick
4. DeKalb (1-0) (4) vs Metea Valley
5. Wheaton South (1-0) (5) vs Lake Park
6. St. Charles North (1-0) (7) @ Geneva
7. Prospect (1-0) (8) vs Elk Grove
8. Hersey (1-0) (NR) vs Wheeling
9. Hononegah (1-0) (NR) vs Rockford Auburn
10. Phillips (0-0) (10) vs Raby @ Lane Tech
Out: Lake Zurich and Moline
On The Rise (in no order): Wheaton North/Willowbrook/Benet Academy/Lincoln Way West/Moline
