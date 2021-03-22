 EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 06:58:37 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 7A Top 10 poll

Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

Week 2 EDGYTIM.com Class 7A Top 10 Poll

1. Mount Carmel (1-0) (1) @ Montini Catholic

2. Batavia (1-0) (2) @ St. Charles East

3. Nazareth Academy (0-0) (3) @ Fenwick

4. DeKalb (1-0) (4) vs Metea Valley

5. Wheaton South (1-0) (5) vs Lake Park

6. St. Charles North (1-0) (7) @ Geneva

7. Prospect (1-0) (8) vs Elk Grove

8. Hersey (1-0) (NR) vs Wheeling

9. Hononegah (1-0) (NR) vs Rockford Auburn

10. Phillips (0-0) (10) vs Raby @ Lane Tech

Out: Lake Zurich and Moline

On The Rise (in no order): Wheaton North/Willowbrook/Benet Academy/Lincoln Way West/Moline

• Talk about this article inside the EDGY Nation VIP Lounge

Subscribe to our podcast on Soundcloud

• Follow me on Twitter: @EDGYTIM

• Subscribe to the EDGYTIM.com's You Tube Page.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}