Week 2 EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10
Class 8A
1. Lincoln Way East 1-0 (1) vs Batavia
2. Loyola Academy 0-0 (2) vs East Moline United
3. Maine South 1-0 (3) vs Warren Township
4. Glenbard West 1-0 (4) @ Downers Grove South
5. Warren Township 1-0 (5) @ Maine South
6. Neuqua Valley 1-0 (6) vs Wheaton South
7. Bolingbrook 1-0 (8) vs Simeon @ Gately
8. York 1-0 (9) @ Morton
9. Marist 0-1 (7) @ Richards
10. Naperville North 1-0 (10) @ Glenbard North
Out: None
