EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 06:58:11 -0500') }} football Edit

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Get registered today for The Stage Spring Showcase
Tim OHalloran • EdgyTim
Publisher
@EDGYTIM
25 year publisher and sole owner/creator of EDGYTIM.com

EDGYTIM.com Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 Poll

1. Lincoln Way East (1-0) (1) @ H-F

2. Loyola Academy (1-0) (2) vs Mount Carmel

3. Warren Township (1-0) (3) vs Stevenson

4. Brother Rice (1-0 (4) @ Marist

5. Marist (1-0) (5) vs Brother Rice

6. Glenbard West (1-0) (6) @ York

7. Edwardsville (1-0) (7) vs Belleville East

8. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) (8) vs Lincoln Way East

9. Maine South (1-0) (9) @ Evanston

10.Naperville Central (1-0) (NR) vs Neuqua Valley

Out: Bolingbrook

On The Rise (in no order): Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Barrington/Fremd/Minooka

