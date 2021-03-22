EdgyTim - Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll

Week 2: EDGYTIM Class 8A Top 10 poll
EDGYTIM.com Week 2 Class 8A Top 10 Poll
1. Lincoln Way East (1-0) (1) @ H-F
2. Loyola Academy (1-0) (2) vs Mount Carmel
3. Warren Township (1-0) (3) vs Stevenson
4. Brother Rice (1-0 (4) @ Marist
5. Marist (1-0) (5) vs Brother Rice
6. Glenbard West (1-0) (6) @ York
7. Edwardsville (1-0) (7) vs Belleville East
8. Homewood-Flossmoor (1-0) (8) vs Lincoln Way East
9. Maine South (1-0) (9) @ Evanston
10.Naperville Central (1-0) (NR) vs Neuqua Valley
Out: Bolingbrook
On The Rise (in no order): Hinsdale Central/Oswego/Barrington/Fremd/Minooka
