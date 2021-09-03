Week 2: Top Games and EDGY's Best Guesses

Make sure and check out EDGYTIM's Weekly Best Guesses and Winners from the Top Games State-Wide each week.

EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 5-5....yeah. Ok. I suck.

Week 2: My Winners and Best Guesses

Batavia at Oswego

EDGY's Take: Batavia (1-0) and head coach Dennis Piron is coming off a strong Week 1 win over Phillips as senior RB Josh Dornick ran for three touchdowns in the win. Oswego (0-1) is looking to rebound from a Week 1 37-26 loss to next door neighbor Neuqua Valley as the Panthers defense allowed way too many points and yards i the loss. If any good came from the panthers loss was the fact that the Oswego offense was able to put up points this season. The Panthers offense will look towards QB Cruz Ibarro along with junior TE Deakon Tonielli and senior ATH Cameron Grays.

Biggest storyline? Can the Oswego defense come to play this week and slow down the Batavia power running game? Can the Batavia offense consistently throw the football if the Oswego defense can limit/take away the big play weapons of the Bulldogs?

EDGY's Pick: Batavia 21 Oswego 14

Simeon at Bolingbrook

EDGY's Take: Simeon took it on the chin 55-6 last Friday to Joliet Catholic as the Wolverines just couldn't figure out the Hilltoppers power run game in the loss. Simeon will try to get it's offense jump started this week behind RB Andre Crews, QB Korey Flowers plus WR Malik Elzy. Bolingbrook got a big Week 1 performance from backup QB Bobby Ervin who just put up terrific numbers in both the option running game along with being highly accurate in the play action passing game. The Raiders have some big time names to watch including sophomore WR/DB I'Marion Stewart along with senior RB Jaquan Howard plus sophomore WR/DB Kyran Berry Johnson and junior S Damon Walters.

Biggest storyline? Can the Simeon offense get going this week at Bolingbrook? Can the Bolingbrook offense continue to generate yards and scores both on the ground and in the air consistently?

EDGY's Pick: Bolingbrook 31 Simeon 14

Crete-Monee at Plainfield North

EDGY's Take: Crete-Monee and head coach John Konecki lost in Week 1 35-20 to Lincoln Way East and the Warriors will look to bounce back this week on the road against Plainfield North. The Warriors will look towards it's line play as a strength led by senior OL/DL Xavier Slayton along with some speed and skills on the offensive line of the football with RB Chance Joseph and WR/DB Lynel Billups Williams. Plainfield North and head coach Anthony Imbordino is coming off a big 56-12 win over Plainfield East in the Battle of 119th street. The Tigers got a huge game last Friday from RB Jared Gulima and Plainfield North has impressive team speed as does Crete Monee.

Biggest storyline? Can the Crete-Monee defense slow down the Plainfield North running game? Can the Plainfield North defense run with and contain the Crete-Monee offensive skills?

EDGY's Pick: Crete-Monee 35 Plainfield North 31

Maine South at Warren Township

EDGY's Take: This one is easily one of the top games all fall in the Northern suburbs. Maine South and head coach dave Inserra has built up one of the winningest programs in Chicagoland and the Hawks have some key names to watch. The Hawks offense is always a strength led by senior QB Rowan Keefe along with senior TE Chris Petrucci (Northwestern) and the Hawks are as creative as any offense in Chicagoland in getting the football to it's various weapons in space. Warren Township and head coach Bryan Mcnulty has built up the Blue Devils programs into a power in the Northern suburbs and this team starts with a locked down defense and a ball control offense. Warren Township will rely on RB Maurice Edwards (Vanderbilt) along with QB Aidan Lucero while the defense has serious speed and athletes including LB Jalen Handford (Central Michigan), LB Christian Eubanks and S Ben Wilson.

Biggest storyline? Can the Maine South offense find/expose a few flaws in the Warren defense? Can the Maine South defense slow down and contain the run game from Warren? Can Maine South get a few early scores up on the Warren, defense, something no one has been able to do in a few years?

EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 21 Maine South 14

St. Charles North at Lake Zurich

EDGY's Take: St. Charles North and head coach Rob Pomazak posted a strong 24-0 Week 1 win over Palatine as freshman Ethan Plumb made a huge debut showing for the North Stars. Lake Zurich and head coach Ron Plantz for a 21-9 win over Fremd as the Bears went back to it's roots with a strong power running games and a tough, hard nosed defense. The Bears got a big opening night showing from RB Ben Cooper and QB Jarred Myers and will look towards a defense that has always been a calling card for Lake Zurich.

Biggest storyline? Can Lake Zurich win time of possession and score on the ground against the St. Charles North defense? Can the young St Charles North offense continue to make strides against the lake Zurich defense?

EDGY's Pick: St. Charles North 22 Lake Zurich 21 OT