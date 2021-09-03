Week 2: Top Games and EDGY's Best Guesses
EDGYTIM's 2021 Fall Season Record: 5-5....yeah. Ok. I suck.
Week 2: My Winners and Best Guesses
EDGY's Take: Batavia (1-0) and head coach Dennis Piron is coming off a strong Week 1 win over Phillips as senior RB Josh Dornick ran for three touchdowns in the win. Oswego (0-1) is looking to rebound from a Week 1 37-26 loss to next door neighbor Neuqua Valley as the Panthers defense allowed way too many points and yards i the loss. If any good came from the panthers loss was the fact that the Oswego offense was able to put up points this season. The Panthers offense will look towards QB Cruz Ibarro along with junior TE Deakon Tonielli and senior ATH Cameron Grays.
Biggest storyline? Can the Oswego defense come to play this week and slow down the Batavia power running game? Can the Batavia offense consistently throw the football if the Oswego defense can limit/take away the big play weapons of the Bulldogs?
EDGY's Pick: Batavia 21 Oswego 14
EDGY's Take: Simeon took it on the chin 55-6 last Friday to Joliet Catholic as the Wolverines just couldn't figure out the Hilltoppers power run game in the loss. Simeon will try to get it's offense jump started this week behind RB Andre Crews, QB Korey Flowers plus WR Malik Elzy. Bolingbrook got a big Week 1 performance from backup QB Bobby Ervin who just put up terrific numbers in both the option running game along with being highly accurate in the play action passing game. The Raiders have some big time names to watch including sophomore WR/DB I'Marion Stewart along with senior RB Jaquan Howard plus sophomore WR/DB Kyran Berry Johnson and junior S Damon Walters.
Biggest storyline? Can the Simeon offense get going this week at Bolingbrook? Can the Bolingbrook offense continue to generate yards and scores both on the ground and in the air consistently?
EDGY's Pick: Bolingbrook 31 Simeon 14
Crete-Monee at Plainfield North
EDGY's Take: Crete-Monee and head coach John Konecki lost in Week 1 35-20 to Lincoln Way East and the Warriors will look to bounce back this week on the road against Plainfield North. The Warriors will look towards it's line play as a strength led by senior OL/DL Xavier Slayton along with some speed and skills on the offensive line of the football with RB Chance Joseph and WR/DB Lynel Billups Williams. Plainfield North and head coach Anthony Imbordino is coming off a big 56-12 win over Plainfield East in the Battle of 119th street. The Tigers got a huge game last Friday from RB Jared Gulima and Plainfield North has impressive team speed as does Crete Monee.
Biggest storyline? Can the Crete-Monee defense slow down the Plainfield North running game? Can the Plainfield North defense run with and contain the Crete-Monee offensive skills?
EDGY's Pick: Crete-Monee 35 Plainfield North 31
Maine South at Warren Township
EDGY's Take: This one is easily one of the top games all fall in the Northern suburbs. Maine South and head coach dave Inserra has built up one of the winningest programs in Chicagoland and the Hawks have some key names to watch. The Hawks offense is always a strength led by senior QB Rowan Keefe along with senior TE Chris Petrucci (Northwestern) and the Hawks are as creative as any offense in Chicagoland in getting the football to it's various weapons in space. Warren Township and head coach Bryan Mcnulty has built up the Blue Devils programs into a power in the Northern suburbs and this team starts with a locked down defense and a ball control offense. Warren Township will rely on RB Maurice Edwards (Vanderbilt) along with QB Aidan Lucero while the defense has serious speed and athletes including LB Jalen Handford (Central Michigan), LB Christian Eubanks and S Ben Wilson.
Biggest storyline? Can the Maine South offense find/expose a few flaws in the Warren defense? Can the Maine South defense slow down and contain the run game from Warren? Can Maine South get a few early scores up on the Warren, defense, something no one has been able to do in a few years?
EDGY's Pick: Warren Township 21 Maine South 14
St. Charles North at Lake Zurich
EDGY's Take: St. Charles North and head coach Rob Pomazak posted a strong 24-0 Week 1 win over Palatine as freshman Ethan Plumb made a huge debut showing for the North Stars. Lake Zurich and head coach Ron Plantz for a 21-9 win over Fremd as the Bears went back to it's roots with a strong power running games and a tough, hard nosed defense. The Bears got a big opening night showing from RB Ben Cooper and QB Jarred Myers and will look towards a defense that has always been a calling card for Lake Zurich.
Biggest storyline? Can Lake Zurich win time of possession and score on the ground against the St. Charles North defense? Can the young St Charles North offense continue to make strides against the lake Zurich defense?
EDGY's Pick: St. Charles North 22 Lake Zurich 21 OT
Lincoln Way East at Naperville Central
EDGY's Take: Lincoln Way East got off to a good start in Week 1 beating Crete-Monee 35-20 as the Griffins still found a way to win games despite returning just a handful of returning starters. Senior QB Brennan Stovarek had a nice performance against Crete and was able to get his receivers involved led by senior WR Jack Tremblay along with senior WR Trey Johnson. Naperville Central locked down Hinsdale Central 14-2 as the Redhawks defense limited a good Red Devils offense to just 16 rushing yards. Naperville Central has some key play makers back in senior QB Owen Prucha along with senior WR Reggie Fleurima for the Redhawks. Naperville Central also has a strong stabile of quality backs and receivers despite the apparent season ending injury loss to standout RB Niko Gordon last Frdiay.
Biggest storyline? Can a younger Lincoln Way East team win a big game on the road? Can the Naperville Central offense dent the Lincoln Way East defense and control tempo?
EDGY's Pick: Lincoln Way East 28 Naperville Central 21
EDGY's Take: Nazareth Academy and head coach Tim Racki has build up one of the top Catholic school suburban powers over the last several seasons, but the Road Runners loss to Oak Lawn Richards 20-19 was a stunner. The Road Runners will look towards a strong group of offensive skills led by senior QB Aidan Pieper along with junior WR/DB Justin Taylor, senior WR Trell Harris, senior WR Kaleb Miller plus senior S Peter Roll (Navy). Lemont posted a strong Week 1 46-7 win over St Charles East as the Team to Be Renamed Soon got a big game from senior RB Albert Kunickis as Lemont has an experienced team on both sides of the football this season.
Biggest storyline? Can the Nazareth Academy offense find a way to move the football consistently and hit some big plays? Can Lemont establish it's running game against the Road Runners?
EDGY's Pick: Lemont 27 Nazareth Academy 20
EDGY's Take: Montini Catholic and head coach Mike Bukovsky hits the road in a big way this week and take on a Sterling team that has been one of the most consistent winners in the Western part of Illinois for decades. Montini is looking to rebound from a tough Week 1 loss to Class 2A power Immaculate Conception as the Broncos will rely on junior QB Cole Teschner along with sophomore RB Joshua Robinson and a solid group in the offensive skills department. Sterling and head coach Jon Schlemmer posted a Week 1 31-9 win over Lakes as QB Drew Kested had a big day on the ground and keys an experience Golden Warriors offense this fall.
Biggest storyline? Is Montini already in a must-win mode in Week 2? Can the Montini defense limit the Sterling power running game? Can the Sterling defense defend the entire field against the Montini offense?
EDGY's Pick: Montini Catholic 31 Sterling 28
Neuqua Valley at Wheaton South
EDGY's Take: Neuqua Valley got it's high potent offense in gear in last Friday's 37-26 win over neighbor Oswego. The Wildcats QB Mark Mennecke threw a pair of touchdowns passes and Neuqua Valley has plenty of targets including junior WR Grant Larkin along with senior WR Carter Sessa. Wheaton South and first year head coach Sean Norris got his first career win as the Tigers an impressive 42-28 win over Oak Park River Forest. The Tigers have some key starters back this season in senior WR Brandon Bell, senior OL Max Jablonski and senior QB Matt Sommerdyke.
Biggest storyline? Can the Wheaton South defense limit the big play ability of the Neuqua Valley passing attack? Can Neuqua Valley defense force some turnovers and get the football back and continue to get more touches for the Wildcats offense?
EDGY's Pick: Neuqua Valley 35 Wheaton South 28
EDGY's Take: Notre Dame is looking to bounce back this week after a 19-14 loss on Friday to Glenbard North. The Dons and Hall of Fame head coach Mike Hennessey will look towards his experienced offense led by QB Vincenzo Ricciardi. Fenwick got off to a strong start last week in beating Morgan Park 35-12 as senior QB Kaden Cobb (Ball State) will look towards his receiver corp led by WR Eian Pugh (Illinois) and senior WR Max Reese (Eastern Michigan) as a key. Also Fenwick standout senior OC Jimmy Liston also pledge to Purdue earlier this week and Liston is another talented key name to watch for the Friars.
Biggest storyline? Can the Dons defense limit/slow down the Fenwick passing game? Can the Fenwick defense win the line of scrimmage against an always tough Notre Dame line play and running game?
EDGY's Pick: Fenwick 21 Notre Dame 12