2019 Week 3 EDGYTIM.com Chicagoland Top 30 poll

(this is the free version of the 2019 EDGYTIM Week 3 Chicagoland Top 30 poll released late Saturday night. Stop missing out and join the EDGY Nation VIP membership today)

1. Lincoln Way East 2-0 (1)- The griffins get a big performance from senior RB Devon Williams in beating Naperville Central on Friday. Next: vs Bradley

2. Loyola Academy 1-1 (2)- The Ramblers once again manhandle it's next door neighbor New Trier on Saturday. . Next: vs St Rita

3. Nazareth Academy 1-1 (3)- The Road Runners get back on track in handling Curie. Next: vs Fenwick

4. Homewood-Flossmoor 2-0 (5)- The Vikings RB Sean Allen puts up big yards and four rushing touchdowns in beating Penn last Friday. . Next: vs Andrew

5. Batavia 1-1 (6)- The Bulldogs put the town and the Batavia Water Tower at ease with a strong win over Naperville North. Next: @ Lake Park

6. Warren Township 2-0 (7) The Blue Devils so far in 2019 is allowing just 6 point per game on defense. That's really good folks. Next: @ Waukegan

7. Brother Rice 2-0 (8)- The Crusaders take care of business against Perspectives and get a big step up this week hosting the Celtics. Next: vs Providence Catholic

8. Mount Carmel 2-0 (9)- The Caravan get a big game from junior QB Justin Lynch in beating Maine South on Friday. Next: vs Montini

9. Glenbard West 2-0 (10)- The Hilltoppers get another big offensive output in beating Leyden 55-8 Saturday on the shores of Lake Ellyn. Next: vs Proviso West

10. Bolingbrook 2-0 (NR)- Someone forgot to tell the Raiders they aren't suppose to beat Top ranked teams. Bolingbrook has now beaten St. Charles North three straight years. Next: vs Stagg

11. Phillips 2-0 (11)- The Wildcats get a nice 28-26 win in East St. Louis over St. Mary's from St. Louis and bring the World Tour back home this week against Taft. Next: vs Taft

12. Montini Catholic 2-0 (12)- The Broncos take care of Corliss and now ramp up it's schedule starting this week at new Carey Field. Next: @ Mount Carmel

13. Hinsdale Central 2-0 (13)- The Red Devils take care of Morton 48-10 and will battle next door neighbor rival Hinsdale South in the We Passed The Referendum Bowl on Friday. Next: @ Hinsdale South

14. Hersey 2-0 (NR)- Hersey and head coach Joe Pardun once again pulls off a terrific upset win and makes us all look stupid. Not that is a hard thing to do but...Next: vs Maine East

15. Minooka 2-0 (15)- Minooka also has a ton of key play makers in the offensive skills this fall including RB Noah Ellens, Conor Etzkorn plus WR Steve Gonzales. Next: vs Plainfield East

16. Prairie Ridge 2-0 (16)- The Wolves are effectively throwing the football so far in 2019 behind QB Connor Lydon. That should in all honestly be illegal. Next: @ Huntley

17. Oswego 2-0 (17)- The Panthers get a close win over Joliet West 23-14 on Friday night. Next: vs Plainfield South

18. St. Charles North 1-1 (4)-The North Stars will again be fine despite the 21-6 loss on Friday to Bolingbrook. Next: @ Wheaton North

19. Neuqua Valley 2-0 (19)- The Wildcats get another big showing from junior RB Armani Moreno in beating Stevenson in Lincolnshire on Friday. Next: vs East St. Louis

20. Barrington 1-1 (21)- The Broncos bounce back after a Week 1 loss to Warren and post school win number 500 over Buffalo Grove 42-0. Next: vs New Trier

21. Waubonsie Valley 2-0 (22) The Warriors are getting a big season so far from QB Ethan Nelson. Next: @ Trinity Ky.

22. Richards 2-0 (23)- The Bulldogs got a big night from RB Leshon Williams in beating St. Rita and the Bulldogs also played a very hard nosed and very physical on defense in the 35-28 win. Next: @ Hillcrest

23.Marist 2-0 (24)- The Redhawks needed overtime but got the 24-17 win on the road over Lake Zurich. Next: vs Niles Notre Dame

24. Providence Catholic 2-0 (25)- The Celtics handle Morgan Park on Friday and now head to Brother Rice in a big test this Friday night at 99th and Pulaski. Next: @ Brother Rice

25. Maine South 0-2 (18)- The Hawks fall to Mount Carmel 21-14 and Maine South is hoping to het healthy sooner rather than later. Next: @ Fremd

26. Fremd 1-1 (20) The Vikings suffer a 35-14 loss to Hersey and the Vikings will need to get back to workthis week and get ready for Maine South. Next: vs Maine South

27. Cary Grove 2-0 (28) The Trojans keep rolling as the defense has allowed just 6 points in two weeks so far in 2019. Next: @ Hampshire

28. Willowbrook 1-1 (28)- The Warriors get a nice bounce back win on Friday over OPRF 21-6 and look to hit the conference schedule this week against the Mustangs. Next: vs Downers Grove North

29. Wheaton North 2-0 (NR)- The Falcons pull off a nice upset win over Lake Forest and Xander Mueller (Northwestern) is leafing the North defense quite well so far this season. Next: vs St. Charles North

30. Naperville Central 0-2 (14)- The Redhawks are just hanging on in the Top 30 and it won't get any easier this week at nationally ranked Pickerington Central. Next: @ Pickernington Central Ohio

Out: St.Rita/Lake Zurich/Oak Park-River Forest

Others to Watch (in no order): Hillcrest/Coal City/Wheaton South/Immaculate Conception/Maine West/Plainfield North/St. Charles East/DeKalb/St. Rita/Notre Dame